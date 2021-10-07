Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct an error. A .5% sales tax equates to half a penny for every dollar, or 50 cents for every $100 spent.
MONUMENT • In a second attempt to fund the Monument police department, the campaign in favor of a new initiative that will appear on the local ballot of the upcoming Nov. 2 election is underway.
While roadside signs have started to pop up around Monument urging a vote of “Yes on 2F,” a grassroots campaign has also begun on social media, within community groups, through door-to-door canvassing and other methods.
Measure 2F on the November ballot asks voters “shall the Town of Monument sales tax be increased $1,650,000 in 2022 by the imposition of an additional sales tax of .5%, increasing the town’s sales tax from 3% to 3.5%,” which would start Jan. 1 of next year.
With this, the Town of Monument would be entitled to collect, retain and spend the full revenue exclusively without limitation to be used to provide dedicated funding for the Monument police department.
The funds specifically would go toward hiring, training and employment of eight more police officers to reduce call response times, overdue maintenance and replacement of patrol cars in the department fleet. The money would also fund the hiring of a detective to handle sensitive issues like sexual assault and criminal case follow up on larger investigations, a unit of special enforcement officers to focus on combating vehicle break-ins, drug dealing, residential burglaries and human trafficking.
Additionally, funds would go toward replacement of essential public safety equipment and the provision of enhanced police services.
Terri Hayes, president and chief executive officer of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, serves as the registered agent for the campaign of the ballot measure. Hayes said although there isn’t any difference between this initiative proposed to voters and the previous measure which failed during the last election, education of the community regarding what the additional revenue will benefit will be key for its electability this year.
“The problem last year was there was no prior education explaining the need for extra funding,” Hayes said. “For the vast majority of the voting citizens, seeing it on the ballot was the first they heard of the ask.”
In addition, a pro statement for the measure did not appear in that election’s “blue book.”
Hayes said she feels the community is very educated and supportive of public service in general, but says voters do not blindly vote for something they know nothing about.
“The campaign is all in an effort to educate so the citizens feel more confident about voting ‘yes’ for a group of people they support, our police officers,” she said.
The police department has been underfunded for years, and now budget shortfalls are coming to a head, Hayes said. Without additional funding, the level of service to the community may be in jeopardy, she said.
“Anyone in business knows the cost of hiring and training constantly is very expensive,” Hayes said. “We will never be able to pay as much as the big cities, but we need to at least narrow the gap.”
Hayes said with the town in such proximity to Interstate 25, plans to fund a special unit to focus on combating drug crimes, human trafficking, vehicle break-ins and home invasions is essential as the highway makes the town attractive to those who commit these crimes.
A .5% sales tax equates to half a penny for every dollar, or 50 cents for every $100 spent, on taxable items which do not include food, medicines and most services. The tax increase was chosen over a mil levy increase for one big reason, Hayes said.
“It is considered a fair tax in which everyone shares, including those from outside Monument’s boundaries,” she said. “Monument police frequently need to respond to Palmer Lake, Woodmoor, Forest Lakes, and even Black Forest, when officers in those jurisdictions are not available.”
Since residents of these outlying communities often come to shop and dine in Monument, they would also be contributing to the services they receive.
“This community has been very supportive of our fire department and not it is the police’s turn,” Hayes said. “The police department is 10 years behind the fire department in terms of equipment, hiring, etc. We ask voters to put that same support for fire protection towards police now to help keep them prepared to serve and to keep them safe.”
Hayes said thus far a very common question from the community is “Will all the funds go toward the police department?” — to which the answer is yes. The town is creating a separate account just for this funding which includes $2.4 million from the general fund annually, as well as the additional $1.6 million of revenue generated from the sales tax initiative should it pass.
The “Yes on 2F” effort also seeks campaign donations. Funds would cover costs of signage, advertising focused on education and other related expenses. Hayes said no donation is too small and donations in lieu of checks can be made out to Vote to Keep Monument Safe and dropped off at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce office at 166 Second St. in Monument.
“Our board is very much in support of this measure because it will not only help our citizens, but also our local businesses which frequently are the targets,” Hayes said. “And a safe community is what we all want now and in the future.”
More education regarding the upcoming ballot measure can be gained by contacting Hayes directly at Terri@TriLakesChamber.org or 719-332-3241. In addition, people can visit and ask questions through the campaign’s Facebook page by searching Vote to Keep Monument Safe, and it is viewable even if a person does not have a Facebook account.