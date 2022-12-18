Coronado's basketball story is told in Dayshanay Bruner's actions.
The junior crashed to the floor late in a 59-55 win over Discovery Canyon on Thursday and still found a way to clang a shot in off the glass — a chance set up by a pair of offensive rebounds.
Her two free throws a minute later clinched the win for the Cougars.
She stood at the line alone after a flagrant foul with 9.7 seconds left, but it hardly compared to the difficulties the Cougars have faced this season. Out-of-state opponents, sickness and injuries have ravaged the team, and left them stronger on the other side.
That is, once the coughs finally go away.
"Every day in practice, we've developed this energy," Bruner said. "Any time we have a chance to score, it's go-time. And we also just keep each other's heads up, even with some of those hard teams we've played against."
A trip to Garden City, Kansas and another home tournament for the Cougars put their record at just 1-6 coming into a matchup with the 5-2 Thunder.
Bruner poured in 21 points. Senior Allie Leisher added her own flare, scoring a team-high 22, thanks in large part to a jump shot that nearly scraped the rafters.
And as each shot reached the bottom of the net, the Cougars were reminded how the work they put in against Kansas teams could pay off.
"We just learned to handle hard teams," Leisher said. "Playing them allowed all of us to get better. Our team is great about keeping each other in check and positive in those games. A win like this is just so much fun because we've played with each other forever."
No stretch might have shown the team's growth more than a 17-0 run that spanned from the middle of the first quarter to 3:10 left in the second.
When the Cougars allowed a shot — a rarity during the run — they immediately rebounded the ball and pushed it the other way.
By the final minutes of the fourth quarter, sickness and all, Coronado had tired out Discovery Canyon, allowing Bruner to take over. She scored 15 of her 21 points in the final stanza.
The Cougars may not be imposing off the bus, or even in warm-ups. Games are a chance for them to show what coach Jeff Beatty sees in practice every day — a roster full of effort and a desire to win.
"It's been a tough year because we've had starters barely be able to play some games," Beatty said. "Last year was my first year with these girls and we went through a lot last year, too. Even when we lost, you could see the improvement from last year to this year and it really brought up our confidence.
"I like our team's chances."
