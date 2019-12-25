Christmastime can be overwhelming for some children, especially when it comes to seeing Santa Claus in a crowded mall or department store.
However, The Church at Woodmoor in Monument and a couple from its congregation coordinated an event Dec. 14 where children with sensitivities and their parents could visit Santa Claus and enjoy sweet treats in a low-profile, relaxed atmosphere called Cookies with Santa.
For the past four years, Jerry and Meg Solomon have offered these types of Santa Claus-driven events for children who don’t handle crowds, loud environments or bright lights well. The Solomons, who are members of The Church at Woodmoor, own and operate a service company in Colorado Springs which offers Applied Behavior Analysis, ABA Across Environments, assisting children on the autism spectrum, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders, histories of trauma and the like.
This was the first year the Solomons organized the event at the church to provide a soothing and comforting atmosphere where parents were able to schedule times to visit Santa instead of standing in long lines and worrying about additional stress triggers, Meg Solomon said.
She said the holidays can be too much for children with sensitivities, especially those without an official diagnosis. Their entire household undergoes change during this period, while many of Solomon’s clients thrive on routine, she said.
“We [parents] get stressed out this time of year. We don’t always realize the kids are stressing out, too,” Solomon said. “Every family wants that picture-perfect Christmas. This helps provide that, even if it’s just to get the picture.”
One mother who brought her 5-year-old child to Cookies with Santa had never before been able to get a photo of her child sitting with the Jolly Old Elf. The child’s mother was so moved that the event was successful in providing that experience for her that she was in tears.
Bob Smith, another church member, served as photographer. Although he was set up for photos with a key light with a hooded flash, he was geared with special camera equipment which would eliminate the need for a flash for children sensitive to it.
The final child to schedule time with Santa that day was Vivi Feighery, the granddaughter of the church’s pastor, Ellen Fenter, and Carl Fenter. Vivi, 12, has Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum, a rare congenital birth defect. ACC occurs when there is a complete or partial absence of the area of the brain that connects the two hemispheres of the brain and allows information to be transferred between them, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.
Pastor Fenter said the design of the event was perfect for Feighery, aka “Miss Vivi,” who is known to respond best to low-light atmospheres and calm voices. In addition, Vivi responds to textures like the material used to make Santa’s gloves and his beard.
“We find events like this can really help kids who don’t trust where they are,” Solomon said. “This provides a softer atmosphere so they can that one-on-one special time [with Santa] and trust their environment a bit more.
“Our goal is to not have that ‘crying baby’ picture you see so often in the media.”
Solomon and church coordinators said they hope to make Cookies with Santa an annual event.