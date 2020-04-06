The first week of remote learning for Lewis-Palmer School District 38, which kicked off March 31, was a learning process.
“We are grateful for the tireless efforts of our teachers and staff as we initiated remote learning,” said Dr. KC Somers, superintendent of schools. “We are also appreciative of the patience and grace that our families have extended in this process.”
Somers said while there is no substitute for the face-to-face interaction between educators and students on a weekday basis, the district remains committed to doing its best to stay connected and engaged with students during the remote learning process.
“We understand that remote learning has multiple challenges and that strengthening the partnership between schools and families is key to success in this venture,” he said.
Cindy Caufield, a mother of two students at Bear Creek Elementary, said she was grateful for school faculty taking time prior to March 31 to help her family log onto online platforms and go through the programs.
“I can see how hard our teachers are working for these kids,” Caufield said. “I was glad to get us back on some educational schedule and have a more organized approach to teaching my kids.”
There were challenges through the transition, especially families with multiple children in multiple grade levels.
“Their lives have turned upside down, and the stress is high,” said Sandi Rael, a teacher at Bear Creek Elementary. “With that being said, parents and grandparents are not giving up.”
Rael said the families she’s been working with have been doing everything they can to keep their children learning and support her instruction. “I am grateful for their trust and hard work,” she said.
The transition to online learning has revealed some benefits. Caufield said her two children enjoyed the variety the situation has created for their learning, as well as the ability to hear and see teachers through online videos. Caufield also lauded the ability to take breaks when needed and complete assignments when it works with her family’s schedule.
“They have struggled with some of the challenges of learning new technology or apps,” Caufield said. “Trying to manage two kids at different school levels at the same time is challenging for sure. … Even my third-grader isn’t totally independent with all of this yet.”
Julie Stephen, D38 public information officer, said the district has been responding to info@lewispalmer.org emails from parents. The most common challenges during the first week at home involved technology and online connectivity. Some families found certain devices to handle platforms differently, while others had issues staying connected to the internet.
Stephen said each school has its own dedicated technology staff to help families with technology issues. Any family experiencing difficulty should first contact the individual teachers. From there, the teachers can acquire the assistance of the respective technology staff to help with a solution. However, connectivity issues from an internet service provider are out of the district’s control.
The district has provided devices to some families — especially those with multiple students, which may not have enough devices in the home to suit each child. Inquiries on how families may be able to acquire a device from the district, while resources are available, can be obtained by emailing devicessupport@lewispalmer.org.
Mondays are set aside as development days for educators and staff to help share solutions experienced throughout the week prior and implement new solutions for the upcoming week. “We encourage families to say what they need,” Stephen said. “We have different levels of support and everyone is always happy to help.”
Just after noon on April 3, the district sent out an email to families requesting feedback to help further target solutions to the challenges experienced during Week One.
“We continue to focus on connection with students first,” said Dr. Lori Benton, executive director of learning services for the district. “We want to make sure they can access their remote learning resources and connect with teachers. We’re adjusting as we go.”
Benton said feedback from families is vital.
“This is a new adventure,” she said. “There are great moments and hard moments, and ... we are seeing a great deal of patience and grace from everyone. We all miss our students and each other. We miss the daily moments that make us all a community of learners.”
For parents who must perform their workday duties from home, balancing their children’s online learning with their employment has also been a challenge.
“I am lucky that I do have quite a bit of time to dedicate to helping the kids,” said Caufield, who works a minimal amount at home. “But I can only imagine how tough this would be if I was working full-time from home.”