For almost two years we have endured an ongoing pandemic, in addition to other upheaval in our lives and communities. Yet, during such trying times, I’m reminded again and again how much community matters — and how public libraries play such an important role in connecting people with what they need, when they need it.
Pikes Peak Library District has been a staple in our community for many years, and we welcome everyone to visit and use our 16 physical locations, three mobile libraries, and ever-expanding online hub (with many resources accessible anywhere and anytime). Whether it’s to succeed at school or work, explore new ideas, connect with others, enjoy some entertainment, or do something else not mentioned here, you can most likely find it through your library.
But PPLD wouldn’t be able to offer all of these spaces, resources, services, and opportunities without your continued support. It is because of taxpayers like you that we’re able to reinvest your dollars back into the community. Your investment in the Library District bolsters innovation and progress, improves academic success and childhood development, strengthens our workforce and local economy, and reinforces a healthy, thriving community.
With your help, we have been able to do so much for the community this past year. The Library District added equity, diversity, and inclusion as a new public service area to ensure every resident in El Paso County feels that the Library has something for them. The Manitou Springs Library and Manitou Art Center joined forces with a new co-location partnership, giving library cardholders access to tools and resources unlike anything that we have been able to offer before. We also expanded our offerings in Adult Education, which now include a career navigator on staff as well as use of a new library kitchen that hosts our food industry training program. Plus, the Library’s annual summer reading program for kids and teens was immensely popular, and we continued to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones to better serve the many residents in our growing community.
In looking ahead, our library team is ready to do even more for our community this year. For example, we plan to continue expanding our PowerPass partnership to more school districts across El Paso County, so even more students can access library resources and services that further their success in and out of the classroom. The Pikes Peak Culture Pass will add more museums and attractions, meaning more passes will be available for checkout for individuals and families. And, some Tribune readers in particular will appreciate this: Palmer Lake Library will soon reopen to the public.
All of this would not be possible without the community’s continued support for PPLD and investment in improving the Pikes Peak region for everyone. We are grateful for your trust and help in fulfilling our mission of “providing resources and opportunities that impact individual lives and build community.” The library team looks forward to serving you throughout this new year!
John Spears is the chief librarian and CEO of Pikes Peak Library District. In addition to national and international library association service, John also contributes to the local community and serves on several boards of directors.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only