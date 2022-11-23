The Tri-Lakes Dynamic Rotary Club became official over the weekend.
The club, which formed over the summer, held its Charter Night Celebration Nov. 18. It’s part of the Rotary International global service organization network with more than 1.2 million members in 200 countries.
Dr. Khurshid Qureshi, a former president of the North Colorado Springs Rotary Club and a 30-year resident of El Paso County, saw a void when he moved to Monument from the Springs not long ago and found there was no Rotary Club.
An energetic mover and shaker, Qureshi quickly got to work to establish one. He reached out to The Tribune in April to see if we would publish an article announcing his intentions to start a Rotary Club in the Tri-Lakes area, “Rotary is coming to the Tri-Lakes area” (we did).
After receiving a positive response from members of the community, Qureshi organized a founders committee in May and held an informational meeting June 2 at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce community meeting room in Monument. There, enough originating members signed up for the club to be able to seek a charter just one month later, on July 2.
Just a little over four months later, the club is off and running with 27 current members and a goal to exceed 40 in 2023, Qureshi said. Already the club has begun work on a water projects in Kenya, and a partnership with a club in Peru to provide desks and help double enrollment at a school there, has participated in community endeavors including Cleaning the Creek, Rotaract Club and RAD (Real Alternative to Drinking & Drugs), and is currently working on a winter coat drive. The club is in the process of solidifying a memorandum of understanding with the Tri-Lakes Lions Club to embark on joint projects in the Tri-Lakes community.
Founding and forming the club was a “short journey,” Qureshi told club members and guests gathered at the Country Club at Woodmoor in Monument to celebrate on Friday.
“I was looking for friends and I found family,” he said of the process of recruiting members for the club.
Literally, some members of the club are his family — his daughter Maryam Eaton heads up public relations for the club, and son-in-law Steve Eaton is also a member.
The word “dynamic” was chosen to be part of the club’s name because this isn’t your average Rotary Club. It’s diverse, with near-equal numbers of women and men and a range of ages among the members. And the membership is quite enthusiastic, judging by the joyful cheers and applause throughout Friday’s program.
“This club doesn’t look like others ... there’s more diversity,” said Dr. Sam Kevan, Rotary International District 5470 governor, who gave the keynote.
His advice? “When you take on new members, get them busy ... make sure you care for each other, support each other.”
Kevan drove home Rotary International’s goal of eradicating polio worldwide by 2026.
The North Colorado Springs Rotary Club is this chapter’s sponsor club, and provided $1,500 seed funding for the Tri-Lakes club, said Gina Hayden, president of the North Springs club.
The new Tri-Lakes club wasted no time becoming a force in the community.
“Our club members are dedicated people who share a passion for both community service and friendship. Becoming a Rotarian connects you with a diverse group of professionals who share your drive to give back,” states the Tri-Lakes Dynamic Rotary Club website.
“Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. ... Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels.”
Congratulations to Qureshi and the club members on their chartering.
We look forward to seeing this club grow and continue to do good in the community — locally, regionally and globally.
