When you take a look at the demographics of my Monument High School, a great number of the students come from a special genre of nomadic families — those affiliated with the military.

The convenient closeness to the Air Force Academy means that a large number of military families reside in Colorado Springs. When the rare opportunity of employed civilian parents relocating from their previous homestead arises, the kids are plucked from their childhood environments and displaced into a world beyond their comfort zone. Although when it comes to military brats (children of military personnel), the gruesome moving process is a given.

My dad is a retired Air Force F-16 pilot and within my short 17 years of life, I have moved a total of 15 times. Even though some of these residential switches were not due to the military, a good chunk were. My siblings and I would live in the Midwest one year and then overseas the following, never truly knowing where we would end up next. As an oblivious young child, it seemed like the commander would spin a rotating globe and throw a dart directly at it to mark our newfound 'home.' It was most certainly difficult. Calling the circumstances as hard would be an understatement, for the process was arduous and exhausting.

Alongside the growing pains were also the unexpected blessings. Through these sudden changes, my siblings and I have developed skills to adapt to unfamiliar situations quite easily. Being assigned to a new area leads to carrying the baggage of introducing yourself and your entire life story to a classroom of future peers, a situation quite intimidating for someone of any age. Trying to insert yourself into a friend group, knowing that you will only be there for a maximum of two years, gives you an unexpected ability to make engaging conversation in an attempt to connect with others. Awkward icebreaker conversations become your forte and the phrase, “What’s your name again?” has never been more commonly said.

The process becomes repetitive, but meeting varying personalities coming from differing backgrounds offers an opportunity for learning, immense reflection and empathy. Though the connections may seem short-lived, the friendships that my parents and I formed following the various places we've lived have been fostered throughout the years. I find myself commenting on the Instagram posts of my kindergarten classmates and playground buddies, pals I haven’t seen in years. My parents attempt to regularly get together with dear friends who now reside in Germany. The thousands of miles of separation don’t fray these relationships, if anything, they give us more reason to hold them together.

The relocation lifestyle is a shared piece of the identity of us military brats. While growing up nomadic wasn’t necessarily the norm, it was a treasured experience that my parents unintentionally granted me, and I will forever thank them for. I can proudly state that not only did my dad serve for 20 years in the military but he simultaneously provided me with unique and unforgettable memories of exotic environments and individuals, further changing my perspective on the world and the people within it forever.

Lily Poteet is a junior at Lewis-Palmer High School and lives in Monument. When she is not found writing, she loves to run on the Santa Fe Trail with her cross-country team.