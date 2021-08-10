MONUMENT • After hundreds of residents turned up at a Board of Trustees meeting last week to protest changes to a planned industrial development, the Town of Monument staff is searching for a larger venue to continue a required public hearing.
At the Aug. 2 Board of Trustees meeting at Town Hall, residents filled the meeting chambers — and the hallway — to capacity. Approximately another 150 people waited in the parking lot for a chance to speak. The unprecedented public turnout was due to Resolution No. 45-2021 on the agenda, for which the board was to hold a public hearing to approve a service plan for the Conexus Commercial Metropolitan District.
Planning Director Meggan Herington suggested postponing the hearing to Aug. 16 so town staff could find a larger venue to accommodate the volume of attendees wishing to have a say in the hearing.
“They want to all be in the room during discussions,” said Town Manager Mike Foreman of the many people who could not fit in the meeting chambers. He agreed a hearing postponement was needed. “We want everyone inside and outside the building to have the same opportunity.”
Mayor Don Wilson agreed on the need to seek a larger venue. He said the board also wished for public participation, and the developer wants the same. Herington said the town’s social media outlets, website and of course word-of-mouth would be relied on to notify the public about a potential change of venue for the continuation of the hearing.
Attendees in board chambers said, in the event of new COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings being enacted in the meantime, they did not want the new hearing to be virtual. Wilson asked a consensus from the trustees and it was agreed it would be in-person. Wilson said the hearing was officially open and would remain open until the 16th with no decisions being made until then.
Some background
The Conexus development is slated for property on the west side of I-25, north of Baptist Road.
Phases 2 and 3 of the development’s sketch plan abut Teachout Creek to the south and the Highway 105 interchange to the north. Those phases lay out the furthest north areas to be open/trail space where Dirty Woman Creek splits the land.
Phases 2 and 3 were approved by the Town of Monument Planning Commission in August 2020, and by the Board of Trustees in September. The presentation to both commissioners and trustees involved rezoning 107 acres to be developed as mixed use — including light industrial, commercial, civic, office and high and medium density residential.
A concern as to whether Old Denver Road would be able to handle the increased volume of traffic brought by the development was expressed during the August 2020 planning commission meeting. “The widening of Old Denver Road needs to be addressed before we continue to approve these developments,” Planning Commissioner Bill Lewis said at the time.
Former commissioner Steve King said he had concerns about that and voted against the rezoning.
Presently, the rezoning of that land is in the queue to go before the planning commission. However, it now resembles a scope far different than what was presented to the commission and the board of trustees last year.
Carmel, Indiana-based Becknell Industrial is expected to propose the development of a six-building industrial park constructed in two phases. The buildings would be up to 60 feet tall and could accommodate 221 loading docks, 980 vehicle parking spots and 200 dedicated spots for trailer parking, according to the Bucknell Availability Report on the project.
The Becknell Industrial website lists the Alpine Distribution Center in Monument among its portfolio of properties. It touts “excellent interstate access” from the “South Denver and northern Colorado Springs attraction.”
Protesters organize
When word of the plan for Alpine Distribution Center reached Tri-Lakes residents and was spread on posts on the local Nextdoor website and social media, a grassroots movement arose among area residents to protest the plan’s approval.
The protest groups adopted the names “Save Monument” and “Save the Trail” last month. They established a website (savemonument.com) and Facebook page to notify residents of upcoming planning commission and Board of Trustee meetings of which the project appears on their respective agendas.
The “savemonument” Facebook pages lists more than 1,200 users as of press time.
Protest group members notified residents of neighborhoods surrounding the proposed development, encouraging them to attend the Aug. 2 Board of Trustees meeting to make their voices heard.
Per the municipal code, developers are required to notify residents and businesses within 500 feet of a development in an attempt to acquire community input prior to presenting plans to the Town of Monument planning staff and planning commission. Some citizens who reside across Old Denver Road from the development said they hadn’t heard anything about it until word began to spread.
“We were never told about it or warned about it,” said Bethany Rathman, who created the Save Monument Facebook group. She resides near the planned development.
Rathman said to her knowledge, only a couple of residents in that area were notified, but once the word of the proposed industrial park was out, it rapidly spread.
“I feel if more residents were notified, they would have been a much larger alarm,” Rathman said. “This proposal just seems out of place for the Town of Monument, and I just don’t see the benefit for anyone. There are so many safety concerns. If you look at the comprehensive plan you will see it doesn’t fit into that. I think the citizens were OK with what was originally proposed.”
During the August 2020 planning commission hearing for the sketch plan for Conexus Phases 2 and 3, the mixed-use zoning category was identified for the development and “will combine commercial, office or light industrial and/or residential in the same building or lot,” and the wider range of uses “will increase array of development on the site with the Trails End neighborhood to the west.”
King, the former town planning commissioner, said, “People were caught off guard by this behemoth of a project, and rightly so. I am included in that category. Nobody wants to be blindsided. The main issue with constructing these as a sketch plan is that they tend to be very vague.”
King said the curent plans are not what the applicant presented at the original hearing for the rezoning of Conexus Phase 2 and 3.
“It was presented as a mixed-use community, so the fight to decide what was intended will commence,” he said.
Rathman said the Save Monument Facebook page has been used to keep citizens informed of benchmark meetings and hearings regarding the Alpine Distribution Center. It has encouraged residents to email local goverment officials as well as the developer to express concerns.
“It falls back on the developer,” Rathman said. “They probably stand to make a lot of money from this deal, but they are not considering the effect it would have on our community. It’s kind of sickening that it would be proposed to be put [in Conexus].”
Next steps
Later in the Aug. 2 meeting, Trustee Ron Stephens suggested the planning commission review of the town’s comprehensive plan to see how it lines up with the town’s present ordinances, checking for mismatches, in an effort to avoid the conflict brewing on Old Denver Road.
“It’s becoming glaringly apparent that the expectation of the community is very different that what we have in our ordinances,” Stephens said, referring to a debate over the Village at Jackson Creek development earlier this year.
Mayor Wilson asked if Monument voters elect to switch the town’s form of government to home rule in the upcoming November election, what opportunities would it give the town to cater to some of these concerns. He noted the planning commission has the authority to make recommendations to the board if they find an ordinance does not adhere to the town’s comprehensive plan, and can recommend a change.
Foreman said home rule government would provide more opportunities to a degree, but reminded the board the Conexus development was downgraded in its zoning already.
Herington noted with the town’s land use code having been redrafted and adopted July 16, all applications received prior to the new code would have to be considered under the previous code. She said the planning department has received “maybe one application” since the new code was approved.
Stephens said he would like the planning commissioners to understand, “if they feel something is out of whack and is not consistent with the concerns of the community, that they can recommend to us these kinds of changes and we would gladly listen to those.”
Other business
At the end of the meeting, Trustee Jamy Unruh, who was elected in November, announced her resignation. She said her husband, who serves in the military, is being stationed in Germany.
“I’m very sorry to hear that,” Mayor Wilson said. “Those of us who have been in military service know how that works. We’ve had past board members have to leave because of military service, and we certainly thank you for yours.”