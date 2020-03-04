“My first year’s experience with the Soap Box Derby was last year in June. And I loved it! There were butterflies in my stomach just before the race. I’m on the starting ramp, the light turned green and I knew it was game on. Going down the hill was a rush every time and I can’t wait to do it again.”
This was Trevor Johnson’s reaction to his first experience racing in the Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby race, which we run on the first two Sundays in June on East Costilla Street, between South El Paso Street and Wahsatch Avenue, in Colorado Springs. It’s a perfect 800-foot street on a hill.
Johnson liked his first race so much, he and his buddy subsequently built their own gravity car that they called the “the contraption” and raced down their street in front of their house until his neighborhood association decided it wasn’t safe and put a stop to it.
We often give out loaner cars to first-time racers so they can experience what it’s like to race for only a minimal registration fee. Johnson used one of those in the race. This year, he wants to race a Super Stock car and build it up from a kit, which would allow him to add all the special tweaks that will give him a few extra millisecond advantage in a heat, which often means the difference between winning and losing and subsequently moving up in the brackets.
But how will he afford to buy the kit? Transit Mix Concrete Co. to the rescue.
Transit Mix has been a supporter of the Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby since our start in 2004. The company has allowed us to use their facility to do inspects and to store our cars in their garage prior to the race. In recent years, they have given us access to the guest Wi-Fi network, which has allowed us to broadcast race results, real time.
Transit Mix Operations Manager Jim Cosco, however, wanted to do more. He wanted to buy a car and sponsor a racer. When Cosco found out that Johnson needed a car he talked with his management, purchased a car and presented it to the boy on Jan. 24. An excited Johnson is now learning everything he can about putting the car together to make it the fastest car at the race.
If you or your company would like to sponsor a racer or if your son or daughter would like to race in the Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby, contact Jody Shanklin by phone or text at 719-641-5647 or email at pikespeak@soapboxderby.org.