It’s soon back to school time for Tri-Lakes area students, and with that comes the return of some of their mental-health stressors.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and with youth mental health issues on the increase since the start of the pandemic, suicide prevention and awareness continues to be crucial.
A group of talented Monument teens is leading the charge to raise awareness about the rising number of children and teens turning to suicide.
A concert this week will raise awareness and funding for Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership.
VHS band, comprised of young men from the Tri-Lakes area, will perform in Limbach Park Saturday as a benefit for PPSPP for the second year in a row.
The blues-rock band just weeks ago released a new album, “Beyond State Lines.”
Band members Garret Vliet, Mason Huddleston, Wyatt Stoddard and Bradley Larsen told The Tribune last week they launched VHS Fest in 2021 because they wanted to do something to help the community, which prompted them to reach out to the prevention partnership.
Drummer Vliet, 19, said losing a friend to suicide made the issue “hit home” for him.
“It’s a big problem,” Vliet said. “There’s a lot of things young people are facing today that they weren’t having to 20 years ago.”
While the pandemic wanes, the effects of its isolation continue.
A year after Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a state of emergency for pediatric mental health in May 2021, officials said the situation has worsened, as record demand for treatment continues to overwhelm capacity, The Gazette reported in May.
“The number of children who are coming to us for emergency department care who are in crisis is higher, and our inpatient unit continues to be full,” said Zach Zaslow, senior director of government affairs for Children’s Hospital Colorado, which operates 16 urgent, emergency and specialty locations statewide.
The article states that teens nationwide are the most depressed they’ve ever been, according to a 2021 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of American high school students who said they experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness increased from 26% in 2009 to 44% in 2021, according to the study. And one in five high school students in the U.S. said they have contemplated suicide.
Prevention and awareness are imperative to turning these numbers around.
Making a difference can be as simple as community outreach in the form of a concert.
Last year’s VHS Fest raised $1,500 for Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership.
“We are very grateful that they decided to host another, hopefully even bigger, concert this year,” said PPSPP program coordinator Caitlin Caviness.
“I believe the more we talk about mental health and suicide prevention, the more we can reduce that stigma of accessing care.”’
Consider supporting VHS Fest 2022, which will be from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 6 in Limbach Park, and will include special guest Exit 147. Admission is free, but PPSP will be collecting donations to support its efforts.
