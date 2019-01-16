A community protection meeting in Monument is scheduled for Wednesday evening with the intent of discussing area crime trends and potentially expanding the Neighborhood Watch programs in Tri-Lakes communities.
Spearheaded by area resident Gordon Reichal, the meeting will be held at Wesley Owens Coffee, 1744 Lake Woodmoor Drive in Monument. A welcome is scheduled for 6 p.m., a briefing by El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy Brent Ambuehl from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and a general Q&A session from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be provided.
During his briefing, Ambuehl will review area crime like gas pump skimmers and other internet crimes and scams; burglary; home invasions and robberies; Neighborhood Watch support; child protection and other types of abduction; home video camera coordination during emergencies; and other topics.
“This meeting is informational for the community and is not an organizing meeting for any group, other than I have asked for information on Sheriff’s programs integrated with Neighborhood Watch,” Reichal told The Tribune by email.
Ambuehl will provide handouts and pamphlets from the Sheriff’s Office on local criminal activity and community support programs, Reichal said.
Those interested in attending may RSVP on Nextdoor.com.