CHAHAL TALK FOCUSES ON PHOTOGRAPHY COPYRIGHT
What are the best ways to protect your photos in the age of social media? Do you understand the difference between copyright, trademark, and the right to privacy? What can you do if you see one of your photos used on a website without your permission? Can you take a photo of someone else’s street art or public art and use it in your own work?
Shirin Chahal of The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Copyright Society will give a talk on “Copyright & Legal Issues in Photography” at the monthly meeting of the Palmer Divide Photographers, 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Mountain Community Mennonite Church facility, 643 Highway 105 in Palmer Lake.
Chahal is an intellectual property and small business law attorney in Colorado, who serves those in the arts and entertainment industries. She has handled a wide range of photography and design-related matters for her clients.
SCORZARI TO PERFORM AT BLACK FOREST COMMUNITY CENTER
New York native musician and songwriter Bill Scorzari will perform Sept. 13 in Black Forest as an opener for The Acoustic Mining Company.
Scorzari, who has a wispy grizzly sound, is releasing his third full-length album, “Now I’m Free,” on Sept. 20, produced by Neilson Hubbard (Orphan Brigade), recorded and mixed by engineer Dylan Aldredge at Skinny Elephant Recording in Inglewood, Tenn., and mastered by Jim Demain.
The album was performed live for the recording by this former New York trial attorney turned full-time musician with other notable musicians including Hubbard, Will Kimbrough, Erin Rae (Americana Music Association nominee for Best Emerging Artist of 2019), Eamon McGloughlin (AMA nominee for Best Instrumentalist of 2019), and Michael Rinne (AMA nominee for Best Instrumentalist of 2019).
The Black Rose Acoustic Society hosts this event, which runs 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road. Scorzari will perform at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 members and students with ID, and free for those aged 12 and under.
For more information, call 719-648-2807, or visit blackroseacoustic.org.
MONUMENT SEEKS APPLICANTS FOR CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY
Interested residents are invited to apply for the Monument Police Department’s fall Citizens Police Academy.
The no-cost program runs for seven weeks, from Oct. 1-Nov. 12, and is open to all who live or work in the Tri-Lakes area “to see firsthand what law enforcement is all about,” an event release states.
Participants will learn about criminal law, patrol procedures, use of force, traffic safety, internal affairs, community policing and dispatch services, and will have the opportunity to shoot a variety of police weapons, and more.
Classes will be held Tuesdays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Monument Police Department, 645 Beacon Lite Road, and one Saturday at the range.
Applications may be picked up at the department or downloaded at townofmonument.org/194/Citizens-Academy.Learn more by calling the department at 481-3253 or emailing Community Resource Officer Andrew Romano at aromano@tomgov.org.