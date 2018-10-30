AFA PREP CADETS, CHAPLAINS PARTNER WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
The Air Force Academy Prep School and 10th Air Base Wing Chaplains partnered with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity on a six-week home building project at the Thrivent Builds house in Fountain.
Chaplains Capt. Lane Campbell and Brian Cameron initiated the effort that includes 16 Prep School cadet candidates and staff, led by cadet candidate Johnny Montgomery. The Academy volunteers are instrumental in making sure the house will be completed before Christmas.
This is the 12th year Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent Financial have teamed up to build houses in El Paso County and the first year that the Academy’s wing chaplains and Prep School have joined the effort.