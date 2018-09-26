TUTORING AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS STRUGGLING WITH READING
Is your child struggling with reading? The Children's Literacy Center offers free one-on-one tutoring to any child in first through sixth grades who is reading below grade level.
Tutoring sessions are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Monument Library.
For more information, go to childrensliteracycenter.org, call 471-8672, or contact Liz Eden at Liz@childrensliteracycenter.org.
"WARDROBES & RINGS" THEATRICAL PRODUCTION RESCHEDULED
The Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts recently announced the theatrical production of “Wardrobes & Rings” has been rescheduled for April 5, 2019.
The play, set in Oxford’s Eagle & Child pub and following the last meeting of aging and legendary authors J.R.R. Tolkien and his great friend C.S. Lewis, was originally scheduled to run Sept. 21-22.
The production stars David Payne as C.S. Lewis, Gordon Tett as J.R.R. Tolkein, and Audrey Nay as Hattie.
Lewis and Tolkein were lions of 20th century British fantasy, giants of a literary genre that reached millions of readers, young and old alike, with mystifying adventures to entertain and deep truths to move people’s hearts. Lewis (known best for his “The Chronicles of Narnia” series) and Tolkien (author of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”) were also distinguished faculty members at Oxford University and participants in a literary group known as The Inklings.
Their robust philosophical discourse served an uncommon friendship that was not without its differences. Life’s circumstances and sometimes unresolved disagreements forced an uncomfortable season of estrangement.
In Wardrobes and Rings, join “Jack” and “Tollers” as they knew each other, at Oxford’s historic Eagle and Child pub for one last visit, tempered by thawing humor, confession and reconciliation.