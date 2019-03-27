TRI-LAKES ARTIST JODIE BLISS WINS PEAK ARTS PRIZE GRANT
In an update to an article titled “Art About Town: Public art piece aims to create community,” published March 20 in the Tri-Lakes Tribune, Jodie Bliss with Bliss Studio and Gallery in downtown Monument was named the winner of the Peak Arts Price’s top grant of $7,500.
Thirty-three total applicants sought out prizes in three categories: Large Arts Organization, Small Arts Organization and Individual Artist. Bliss Studio and Gallery earned the top prize in the Large Arts Organization category.
FAMILIES NEEDED TO HOST INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
International Student Exchange (ISE), a nonprofit organization, is looking for volunteer families to host international high school students in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and Academy School District 20 in the coming academic year. High school classes will start soon and interested parties must apply immediately.
The international exchange students are between the ages of 15 and 18 and come from countries such as Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Thailand, Brazil, Italy, Norway, and others.
“The exchange program focuses on bringing the people of the world closer together while educating the leaders of tomorrow through student exchange,” Wayne Brewer, CEO of International Student Exchange, said. American teenagers can also study abroad through International Student Exchange.
The deadline to match students with families is June 1 for most districts. Families can select an international student based on shared interests, hobbies, gender and others. Family screening includes a background check, an in-home interview, and a verification of personal references. The international students are English-speaking and have their own spending money and insurance. Host families provide a caring environment, room, and daily meals.
Families who host ISE students are eligible to claim a $50 charitable contribution deduction on their itemized tax returns for each month they host a student.
For more information, contact local representative Monika Winger at monika.winger@yahoo.com.
PHOTOGRAPHERS SHARE KNOWLEDGE AT TOPIC ROUNDTABLES
Photographers will get a chance to share experience in four topic roundtables at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Mountain Community Mennonite Church facility, 643 Highway 105 in Palmer Lake. The session is free and open to all interested photographers.
The session is built to stimulate knowledge for photographers who want to know more, to share expertise and experience, and to facilitate the improvement of photography. Sessions are geared for photographers from beginner to advanced. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in two roundtables.
The roundtables will include:
• Post processing: Tips and tricks. Bring your best new software and processing ideas to this table. If you have questions, this is the place to ask questions and learn more.
• Equipment, from cameras to the best gear: What you need to know about gearing up. Thinking about a new camera, tripod, flash or backpack? Anything camera, share it or ask it here.
• Resources for photographers: Share the places you buy and shoot. Whether it’s for gear, printing, framing or shooting, this is where we find out how to best shoot and prepare our work. Don’t be shy, it’s okay to talk price.
• Style and brand: How do you create your sense of style and brand in your photography? How important is it, and can you tell a photographer’s signature style?
In case of inclement weather, check the Palmer Divide Photographers website or the Facebook page where a notice of cancellation will be posted.
To see more about the event or the Palmer Divide Photographers Group, visit pdphotographers.com.
TRI-LAKES WOMEN’S CLUB TO HOST 100-PLUS VENDORS AT ‘SPRING INTO VINTAGE’
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club will host more than 100 vendors at “Spring into Vintage” April 27-28 at Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road in Monument.
The 43rd annual show, with the theme “Romance Your Home & Garden,” will feature vintage picks, home décor, jewelry, antiques and food trucks. One of the show’s most popular features is a homemade bakery sale.
Vendors from throughout the Rocky Mountain region will bring a variety of fun, creative and unusual home items. In addition, the show will feature entertainment.
The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28. Tickets are $6 at the door. There will be a food drive to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, so bring one can of food as a donation.
All proceeds from the show benefit nonprofits and public schools in the Tri-Lakes area. The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has given almost $1 million to aid local schools and charities.
The mission of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club is to support the Tri-Lakes community through charitable and educational endeavors by raising and distributing funds to assist qualified organizations and promoting the education of its members and the community through instructional programs.
For more information on the Tri-Lakes Women’s Cub, visit tlwc.net.
SAWYER FREDERICKS RETURNS TO TLCA
Sawyer Fredericks, the acclaimed singer/songwriter who was named the winner of season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will be back to perform at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in May.
His performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 3 at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105 in Palmer Lake. Doors open at 6 p.m. for TLCA members and at 6:15 p.m. for non-members.
Hailing from his family’s farm in central New York State, Fredericks is fast establishing himself as an authentic original Americana artist with an old soul. His deep lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances have attracted an ever growing number of devoted fans of all ages, selling out shows throughout the country. His last two shows at TCLA have also sold out.
Sawyer seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Fresh from that whirlwind, Fredericks went forward with the release of his major label debut, “A Good Storm,” with Republic Records, a blend of soulful folk, blues and rock, entirely written or co-written by Fredericks.
Advance tickets are $24 for TLCA members, $26 for non-members and tickets purchased the day of the show are $26 for members, $28 for non-members. Reserved seats are $10 in addition to the ticket price. Meet-and-greets are $50 in addition to the ticket price.
For tickets and more information, call 481-0475 or visit trilakesarts.org.