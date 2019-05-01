TOWN OF MONUMENT CALLING ON SPONSORS, VOLUNTEERS FOR 140TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
The Town of Monument will celebrate its 140th anniversary with a celebration scheduled for June 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Limbach Park in downtown Monument. Sponsors and volunteers are needed for the event.
The town was incorporated in 1879, the original settlement named Henry’s Station, after its founder, Henry Limbach. It was renamed Monument after a nearby rock formation at the base of Mount Herman. The first settlers arrived in the 1860s from Iowa and depended on the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad to ship their lumber and crops to New Mexico, Kansas, Arizona and Texas.
Those interested in sponsoring and/or volunteering for the event should contact the town’s community relations specialist Madeline VanDenHoek at mvandenhoek@tomgov.org.
NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY NAMES USAFA 2019 NSA CYBER EXERCISE CHAMPION
National Security Agency recently announced that U.S. Air Force Academy is the winner of the 2019 NSA Cyber Exercise (NCX). More than 100 women and men from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard participated in the three-day competition designed to develop and test cybersecurity skills. This year’s exercise was held April 15 -17 at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“The women and men who participated in this year’s event represent the best and the brightest of the next generation of cyber warriors,” said Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and director National Security Agency/chief, Central Security Service. “We commend them for their dedication to service in protecting the nation from ever-evolving cyber threats.”
Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) students from Texas A&M University, the University of North Georgia, and Norwich University also participated in NSA’s NCX as non-competing teams.
During the exercise, cadets and midshipmen engaged with NSA personnel to execute and evaluate cyber mission strategies and complete cyber operation scenarios in real-time. Exercise scenarios included forensics, cyber policy, data analysis, software development, cyber policy, and a cyber combat exercise.
NSA’s NCX is a year-round cyber education program culminating with an unclassified exercise designed to reinforce the learning principles gained in the classroom. NCX provides an integrated program at the undergraduate level that helps to advance strategic cybersecurity through education and training to develop and test cybersecurity skills, teamwork, planning, communication, and decision making.