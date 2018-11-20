SANTA'S WONDERLAND RETURNS TO BASS PRO SHOPS
Santa’s Wonderland has returned to Bass Pro Shops and Pikes Peak region families are invited to enjoy the enchanting Christmas village offering free 4-by-6 studio-quality photos with Santa and free family holiday activities including fun crafts and games.
The fun runs now through Dec. 24 at Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive in Colorado Springs and features rustic Christmas cabins, holiday characters and live elves set amongst a backdrop of snow-covered hills and illuminated Christmas trees. The Santa’s Wonderland Christmas village offers remote control trucks, laser/ foam toy arcade, Lincoln Logs building area and much more. Kids can also enjoy free crafts, coloring stations and write a letter to Santa.
Guests can reserve their free visit and photo with Santa using the free Bass Pass system. Visit the Bass Pass Ticket Depot located at the entrance of Santa’s Wonderland to pick up a time-stamped pass.
In addition, Bass Pro Shops stores are designated toy drop-off stations for Toys for Tots. Families that bring a new toy to donate Saturday and Sunday will receive a free premium photo package valued at $20.
For hours and more details, visit BassPro.com/Santa.
USAFA PREP SCHOOL CADETS, CHAPLAINS PARTNER WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY ON LOCAL BUILD PROJECT
Beginning Oct. 13, The Air Force Academy Prep School and 10th Air Base Wing Chaplains partnered with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity on a six-week home building project at the Thrivent Builds house in Fountain.
Chaplains Capt. Lane Campbell and Brian Cameron initiated the effort that includes 16 Prep School cadet candidates and staff, led by cadet candidate Johnny Montgomery. The Academy volunteers are instrumental in making sure the house will be completed before Christmas.
This is the 12th year Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent Financial have teamed up to build houses in El Paso County and the first year that the Academy’s wing chaplains and Prep School have joined the effort.
The home is being built for Penny and her five children (ages 1½ to 14) who need an affordable and permanent home. Last year, Penny became the sole provider for her niece’s newborn twins. With the premature babies joining the family, Penny’s mobile home rental would not suffice. She moved to another rental home, but the increased cost has become a financial strain for her.
“How nice it would be to go to bed and think, ‘I did it. We did it. We are finally homeowners,’” Penny said.
And all in time for Christmas.