FOOTBALL AND CHARACTER: LIFE LESSONS FROM THE PROS
From July 9 through 11, NFL athletes from teams across the league are rolling into town to help coach the 14th annual Pro Football Camp at Vista Ridge High School in Black Forest.
For the past 13 years, the Pro Football Camp, featuring current and former NFL players, has created a motivational experience for kids in the northern El Paso County area and the Pikes Peak region. More than 4,000 kids have learned football skills and have also developed positive character traits thanks to the NFL athletes coaching at the camp who share their stories of perseverance and overcoming challenges.
The Pro Football Camp’s 15:1 ratio of coaches to participants helps athletes experience uniquely individual and meaningful instruction and coaching from drill to drill. Each day of camp also includes three “Off the Field with the Pros” sessions, which allow the pros to share their stories and experiences. Through their stories, current and former NFL athletes exemplify and teach courage, perseverance and dedication, emphasizing the importance of education and hard work in pursuit of one’s dreams. Most importantly, the pros constantly work to provide real life applications to the values they teach in the camp that go beyond the gridiron.
For more information about the camp, its scholarship program, donations or registration, visit profootballcamp.com or call 266-9308.
PPLD’S SUMMER ADVENTURE BEGINS
Pikes Peak Library District’s summer reading program, Summer Adventure, is running full steam ahead through July 31. There are age-appropriate activities planned throughout the summer at each library location for kids and teens ages 0-18. Participants can finish the whole program by reading, or do a combination of reading and activities.
National research shows participating in a summer reading program can help students retain what they learned during the school year and help better prepare them for fall. PPLD and many community partners want to help students prevent summer brain drain.
This summer’s theme is A Universe of Stories. As such, a lot of the programs available throughout the summer will be space-themed. PPLD is partnering with the Air Force Academy and the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to offer fun and educational programs. They’ll also play host to the Cheyenne Mountain ZOOmobile, a drum safari, various critter-related programs, and space-themed crafting classes throughout the district.
The Monument Library is located at 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive in Monument. For more information on Summer Adventure, visit ppld.org/summer-adventure.