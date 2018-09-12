THOUSANDS KICK OFF COMMUNITY READING PROGRAM
Thousands of readers of all ages across the Front Range are joining Pikes Peak Library District in a community-wide literacy and learning initiative.
The 17th annual iteration of All Pikes Peak Reads takes place now through Nov. 17. It’s a regional effort to improve literacy and foster dialogue across social, cultural, and generational lines. The 2018 program is focused on diversity, multiculturalism, immigration and resiliency.
“We think this is such important subject matter for our community to discuss in our current climate, both locally and nationally,” said Amy Rodda, head of Adult Services. “The whole goal of All Pikes Peak Reads is to help increase literacy across the region while instigating important conversations about relevant current events. We’re very optimistic that this year’s program will achieve those goals.”
This year’s program includes three titles, divided up by age group. The adult title selection is “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom” by Helen Thorpe. Young adult and teen readers wanting to participate can read “Flying Lessons and Other Stories” edited by Ellen Oh, and the children’s selection is “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña.
Both Thorpe and de la Peña will be visiting Colorado Springs this fall as a part of the All Pikes Peak Reads event schedule.
In addition to the author visits, All Pikes Peak Reads has a robust events schedule that spans the two months of the program’s run. Events include movie screenings, multicultural celebrations, cooking and craft classes, story times, and more. PPLD representatives say the wide array of events is an attempt to make sure everyone can be involved, in the hopes that the timely issues dealt with in the selected titles are discussed community-wide.
“There is something for everyone in this year’s reading program, and we hope everyone in the community will feel included and motivated to participate,” Rodda said.
A full schedule of events can be found at ppld.org/appr.
VOLUNTEER NEEDED TO DRAW UP FLOOR PLANS
The Western Museum of Mining & Industry (WMMI) is updating its Emergency Management Plan, and is in need of someone who is willing and able to draw accurate floor plans of all the buildings the museum owns, including windows and doors, locations of fire extinguishers, electrical panels and shut off valves.
Rick Sauers will provide existing floor plans and make emendations on them for whoever is willing to tackle this project.
The updated emergency plan is needed to append to the American Alliance of Museums re-accreditation paperwork that is due Nov. 1.
Interested volunteers should contact Rick directly at rsauers@wmmi.org.
TOWN OF MONUMENT COMPLETES SEVERAL ROAD PROJECTS
In August, many town streets were resurfaced and re-striped throughout Monument. These included 2nd Street, 3rd Street, Front Street, Century Lane, Century Place, Knollwood Drive and Cipriani Loop.
Additionally, sidewalks, curbs and gutters were added to sections of Beacon Lite Road and Front Street in downtown.
CREEK WEEK COMMUNITY CLEAN UP REGISTRATION NOW OPEN
The Creek Week Community Clean Up event is slated for Sept. 29 at the 3rd Street trailhead from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is now open. To volunteer for this event, register online at fountaincreekweek.com.
Creek Week is a nine-day, watershed-wide litter and debris collection event wherein service groups, neighborhood associations, scouts, schools, churches and individuals donate their time to clean up the Fountain Creek Watershed. The event is also a chance to raise awareness about the watershed, local water supply, the district and littering issues. It also keeps local communities cleaner, safer and more beautiful.
Last year, 86 volunteers from Monument collected 112 bags and large debris. There were seven volunteers from Palmer Lake who collected 15 bags worth of debris. In all, last year 2,592 citizens in 89 groups from around the Pikes Peak region removed 30 tons of litter and debris from the watershed.
TICKETS ON SALE FOR OUTLETS AT CASTLE ROCK’S 13TH ANNUAL SHOPPING EXTRAVAGANZA
Tickets are on sale for Outlets at Castle Rock’s 13th Annual Shopping Extravaganza. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the outlet shopping center will welcome more than 2,500 expected attendees for a day of food, music, the chance at more than $80,000 in prize drawings and shopping for a good cause.
“Shopping Extravaganza is not only a wonderful day of exclusive discounts, it’s a fun and practical way to support your favorite local charity,” said Jen Simpson, marketing director. “The event is a win-win-win. Our participating organizations are able to spread awareness and raise money for their various projects, the stores love to see people coming through the doors and our shoppers get to enjoy the event and take advantage of amazing deals.”
Off each $30 ticket sold, $20 goes directly to the purchaser’s charity of choice. This year’s event is on track to raise more than $35,000 for the participating organizations, which include Special Olympics Colorado, Susan G. Komen, Humane Society of the South Platte Valley and more. Each ticket includes access to all event activities along with three complimentary prize drawing tickets for the chance at more than $80,000 in gift cards and prizes from Outlets at Castle Rock stores. Tickets to the Shopping Extravaganza are available through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/yd39o6g4.
In addition to supporting local charities, event attendees unlock other exclusive deals, including exclusive discounts at dozens of outlet stores; catered lunch, beverages and a dessert bar; a complimentary wine tasting by Purgatory Cellars; live music; and more.
Tickets are available for purchase online until noon Friday. A limited number of cash-only tickets will be available for day-of purchase, along with additional prize drawing tickets.