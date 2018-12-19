PALMER DIVIDE PHOTOGRAPHERS, TRI-LAKES CENTER FOR THE ARTS ISSUE CALL FOR ENTRIES TO 2019 VISIONS OF LIGHT EXHIBIT
Photographers of all levels are invited to submit their original photography for consideration in the 2019 Visions of Light Photography Exhibition, sponsored by the Palmer Divide Photography Group and the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts. The Visions of Light Show is a juried photography exhibit of fine art.
Entries can be submitted until Jan. 14, 2019. Early entries, at a discounted rate, are open through Monday. Complete entry information and entry forms are available online at info@trilakesarts.org or pdphotographers.com/2019-visions-of-light-call. Entries are $35 for three photographs, and $10 for each additional entry.
The mission of Visions of Light Show is to challenge photographers to go beyond producing a technically correct photographic image and demonstrate their use and control of light to help define the subject. The light can be natural or artificial; or a combination that enhances the impact, drama, emotion, and message of the image. The underlying theme is the vision, interpretation and use of light.
The exhibit’s opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. March 1, and the show will be open from March 1 to April 26.
WESTERN MUSEUM OF MINING & INDUSTRY HOSTS 2019 FAMILY DAY GEOLOGY
The Western Museum of Mining & Industry will host a family-friendly educational event Jen. 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Learn about Colorado’s mineral and mining heritage, identify mineral specimens, and understand processes important to the formation of mineral deposits.
Geologic processes have helped shape the Pikes Peak region and have left clues behind in those very rocks. Minerals, the building blocks of rocks, supply many raw materials that sustain and enable the development of societies.
Family Day Geology attendees may try their hand at “keep what you find gold panning” and take part in hands-on mineral identification activities. Several museum partners, including Florissant Fossil Beds, Pebble Pups, Gold Prospectors of Colorado and more, will be onsite with education-based activities and demonstrations.
The event is included in normal museum admission prices. Rates can be found at wmmi.org and admission may be purchased in advance online through the museum website or at the front desk the day of the event.
The museum is located at 225 North Gate Blvd. in Colorado Springs. For more information about the museum and Family Day Geology, call 488-0880 or email info@wmmi.org.