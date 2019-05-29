2019 MONOCHROME PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW OPENS CALL TO ARTISTS
The call for artists is now open for the 2019 Monochrome Photography show sponsored by the Palmer Divide Photographers Group and the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.
Entries for the juried show will be open through July 22. Entry forms, rules, and a complete calendar of events for the show can be obtained at tinyurl.com/y2e2god2.
The Monochrome Exhibition is a juried photography exhibit of fine art. The mission of Monochrome Photography Show is a challenge to photographers to demonstrate their use of light to help define the subject. The light can be natural or artificial; or a combination that enhances the impact, drama, emotion, and/or message of the image.
Images will be juried and judged, and awards will be given for Best of Show, Originality, Technical Excellence, Composition, Overall Impact and Artistic Merit. There are cash prizes in each category.
The Show will run Sept. 6 to Nov. 1 at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Highway 105 in Palmer Lake. The opening reception for the show is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7. The events are free and open to the public.
PHOTOGRAPHERS SET TIME FOR EQUIPMENT SWAP
Area photographers are invited to bring equipment they would like to sell or swap at 7 p.m. June 10 at the Mountain Community Mennonite Church facility, 643 Colorado 105 in Palmer Lake. The session is free and open to all interested photographers.
“Take a look in your photo cabinets and storage areas and bring the items you no longer use or need,” said Lynn Roth, the organizer of the group. “This is a great opportunity to trade and swap with other photography enthusiasts in the area.”
The event will also allow photographers who would like to sell items to show them. It’s also a great opportunity to pass on equipment that is no longer used to novice or young photographers.
The event is informal, and area photographers are encouraged to participate.
In case of inclement weather, check the Palmer Divide Photographers website or the Facebook page where a notice of cancellation will be posted.
To see more about the event or the Palmer Divide Photographers Group, go to pdphotographers.com.
RESIDENTS INVITED TO FREE SHREDDING EVENT
AARP Black Forest Chapter 1100, Black Forest Lutheran Church and AARP ElderWatch are partnering to present a free “Fight Fraud — Shred Instead” community shredding event June 15.
From 9 a.m. to noon, people are encouraged to drop off unneeded personal and financial documents for on-site shredding at Black Forest Lutheran Church, 12455 Black Forest Road. No reservations are required.
Three boxes or paper bags will be accepted per person. Please, no plastic or three-ring binders.
Those with questions may call AARP ElderWatch at 800-222-4444, Jim at 330-5923 or Stan at 596-6787.
HELP KEEP YOUNG WILDLIFE WILD THIS SPRING IN COLORADO
Each spring, Colorado welcomes an abundance of young wildlife across the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents and visitors to leave young wildlife alone. To protect these animals, it is important that people do not feed, approach or harass them.
Many birds and mammals give birth this time of the year. Now through June, newborn wildlife may be found in backyards, trails, open spaces and even in parking lots, in rare instances.
Every year during spring and early summer, Colorado Parks and Wildlife receives numerous calls reporting young wildlife that has been “abandoned” by adult animals. Well-meaning animal lovers are often tempted to help a young animal by picking it up or feeding it, but young animals do not need rescuing and have been prepared by nature to survive without human intervention. In fact, human intervention most often does more harm than good.
Young wildlife is frequently left alone in a safe location while adult animals go on the search for food. Young fawns and calves are left for long periods of time and are safer when they are left alone. If you come across young wildlife, do not approach them as the mother is probably nearby.
“We are asking people to be responsible and play a part in protecting Colorado’s wildlife by not touching young wildlife,” said Shannon Schaller, senior wildlife biologist for the Northeast region. “Baby mammals are scentless in order to prevent predators from finding them. When humans touch these animals they leave behind an unfamiliar scent not recognizable to the adult animals and that can cause them to become fearful. This can cause true abandonment of otherwise healthy offspring, and put the survival of that baby in question.”
During this time of the year, it’s also common for baby birds to be found outside of their nests, leading people think these birds have been abandoned. But this often happens when birds are learning how to fly. Most likely, they have landed very near their nests.
Because birds do not have a highly developed sense of smell, baby songbirds can be picked up and moved out of harm’s way or placed back in their nests if absolutely necessary. The young of raptors, however, are a different story. Great-horned owls and other raptors are territorial and have been known to fly directly at humans seen as a threat to their young.
If you do encounter young wildlife on the trail or in your yard, leave the animal where it is and keep pets out of the area. Use binoculars to quietly view the animal from a distance. Do not get too close to the animals as human proximity may make the wild parents afraid to return.
“Young wildlife has the best chance of survival when they are left in the care of their wild parents. Humans trying to assist young wildlife rarely leads to a good outcome,” said Schaller. “Wild animals are not our pets. Not only is it illegal to keep and feed most wildlife as your own, but it will also lead to a poor chance of survival if they are ever returned to the wild. Be a friend to young wildlife, and don’t touch or feed them if you come across these animals this spring.”
Human-raised and hand-fed animals are rarely returned to the wild due to their lack of survival skills. Licensed wildlife rehabilitators are trained to use methods that will give a wild animal the best chance of surviving upon release. CPW asks people to call their nearest office to work with these rehabilitators to ensure the best outcome for animals.
Additionally, handling wildlife poses risks, including disease transmission of rabies, distemper or other illnesses. Wildlife can also carry fleas that might subsequently spread disease to humans or pets.
For more information on living with wildlife, visit cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlife.aspx.