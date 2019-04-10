KONA ICE WILL HOST NATIONAL ‘CHILL OUT’ DAY
To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with Tax Day, Kona Ice will host its sixth annual National “Chill Out” Day Monday.
The island-inspired truck will be parked at the Walmart Supercenter, 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument, from 1-3 p.m. to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice — complete with flower leis and tropical tunes — to all who stop by.
National “Chill Out” Day is one of many ways Kona Ice is encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona. National “Chill Out” Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $60 million to the communities it serves since its inception in 2007.
YOUTHS CELEBRATE WESTERN HERITAGE THROUGH WESTERN SPIRIT COLORING CONTEST
Children ages 11 and younger are invited to participate in the 2019 Western Spirit coloring contest, which provides awareness of and promotes western heritage and culture in the Pikes Peak region. The contest allows youth to embrace this western heritage in a creative way.
There are three age categories: 5 and younger, 6-8 years and 9-11 years. Winners in each category receive a family four-pack of tickets to the Saturday matinee at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on July 13; four tokens to the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast on June 19; and will get to ride the float in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days Parade on July 9 (an adult must accompany their child).
Interested contestants may pick up an entry form at any of the Pikes Peak Library District library branches, YMCA or may download the coloring page at tinyurl.com/y4dp4pll.
Print the drawing on an 8 1/2-by-11-inch paper and have your child complete it using any media (crayon, watercolor, colored pencil, paint, etc.). Drop off the entry at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and receive a free kids’ admission with a paying adult, or mail the entry to:
ProRodeo Hall of Fame
Attention: Kent Sturman
101 ProRodeo Drive,
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
The deadline is April 19. Call 528-4714 or email ksturman@prorodeo.com with questions.
BLOWN DOWN TREES PROMPT CONCERNS ABOUT IPS BEETLES, SAFETY
Hurricane force winds blew down hundreds of trees on the Palmer Divide area during last month’s bomb cyclone, causing concern among residents and foresters about ips (engraver) beetles and public safety.
Ips are native bark beetles that infest freshly-cut or newly fallen trees and branches. Mike Till, a forester with the Colorado State Forest Service, said ips are active when the weather warms, and recently fallen trees are ideal brood sites. Ips mature in eight weeks; new adults emerge from the green wood and attack other trees. They attack only small trees, less than six inches in diameter, or larger trees that are stressed by injury or disease. Till said he does not expect a large epidemic over the next few years.
Till recommends homeowners treat wood promptly, lopping branches into small pieces, less than 18 inches in length, and scattering them. This promotes drying and will kill the immature beetles before they emerge. Chipping the slash will also kill them.
Landowners may also cut and pile the branches and take them to the Black Forest Slash and Mulch Site when it opens May 4. Landowners must drop off infested wood at the site within a week of its May 4 opening, as the schedule calls for first grinding in early June.
The slash site is located on the Black Forest School section on the east side of Herring Road, about one-quarter of a mile south of Shoup Road. Hours of operation are available at bfslash.com.
Additionally, fallen trees hung up in standing trees are a safety concern. Carolyn Brown, a director of the Slash Site and a Black Forest homeowner, is dealing with that at her home.
“I had a 50-foot tree leaning over my driveway. Its forked top caught on a nearby tree,” she said.
While Brown is an experienced sawyer, CSFS forester Dave Root is concerned for the average landowner who may try to cut the leaning trees. Root said the worst hazard is when the leaning tree is cut loose; the butt end may swing in any direction.
“The last thing you want is to have the butt end of the tree swing towards you while you are holding a running chainsaw. You cannot be certain which way the tree will swing.”
The average homeowner should have a professional contractor or experienced sawyer remove leaning trees, Root said.
For more information on ips beetle and slash management, visit csfs.colostate.edu/csfspublications and click on the tab to the corresponding publication you would like to read, or call 687-2921.
MONUMENT EVENTS PRESENT VOLUNTEER, SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Monument businesses are encouraged to volunteer and sponsor several upcoming community events. They are listed as follows:
Volunteer opportunities:
Great American Cleanup, April 27, 9 a.m.-noon
Monument’s 140th birthday celebration, June 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Creek Week clean up, Sept. 28
Tree lighting, Dec. 6
Sponsorship opportunities:
Memorial Day, May 27, 10 a.m.
Movie Night Series, June through August
Monument’s 140th birthday celebration, June 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
4th of July Music in Limbach Park
Tree lighting, Dec. 6
For more information on the events and these opportunities, contact Monument Community Relations Specialist/Deputy Clerk Madeline VanDenHoek at 884-8013 or via email at mvandenhoek@tomgov.org.