I-25 SOUTH GAP PROJECT WORK ZONE EXPANDS TO MONUMENT AREA
Construction is expanding on the South Gap project as crews begin work on the 7-mile southern section along Interstate 25 between Monument and Greenland Road. By summer, the entire 18-mile corridor — the longest work zone in the state — will be experiencing active construction.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will hold an open house Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Woodmoor Improvement Association Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive in Monument.
Attendees can visit any time between 5 and 7 p.m. to talk one-on-one with project experts about upcoming construction impacts. There will be multiple display boards and project representatives available to answer questions.
South section project benefits
Along I-25 between Greenland Road and Monument, crews will deliver new express lanes, wider shoulders, three new wildlife crossings, a reconstruction of the Greenland Road interchange and new ramps at County Line Road.
South section traffic impacts
Overnight lane closures on north- and southbound I-25 began in January to allow crews to place a concrete barrier to create a work zone on the southern end of the project near Monument. Overnight lane closures will continue throughout construction. Like impacts currently occurring between Plum Creek Parkway and Sky View Lane (Tomah Road), two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction during daytime peak travel hours.
In addition to overnight lane closures, motorists should expect narrower lanes and shoulders, a speed limit reduction to 65 mph, and extended closures of the Greenland and County Line Roads ramps and Monument Hill Road for safety-critical work.
About the I-25 South Gap project
CDOT is widening an 18-mile stretch of road on I-25 from south of Castle Rock to Monument. The road is being widened from two to three lanes in each direction. The new lane will operate as an express lane with a toll. Motorists may also drive the general-purpose lanes for free. Carpools with three or more people will be able to ride the express lane for free.
Other improvements include widening the shoulders, rebuilding bridges, building new wildlife crossings, resurfacing with new pavement and modernizing technology.
The cost of the project is $350 million. The project completion date is slated for 2022.
For weekly updates, visit the project website at i25gap.codot.gov.
PIKES PEAK COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENTS PROVIDE FREE TAX PREPARATION FOR FAMILIES
This tax season, Pikes Peak Community College is again partnering with Denver-based Piton Foundation to provide free tax preparation services through the Tax Help Colorado program. IRS-certified accounting students are now preparing and filing tax returns free of charge for individuals with household incomes of $55,000 a year or less.
This free service will be offered at PPCC’s Centennial Campus on the second floor rotunda, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., every Saturday through March 23 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Appointments only. Call 502-4829 or email TaxHelpCO@PPCC.edu to schedule an appointment. Clients should bring their social security cards or ITINs, photo ID and tax documents.
A list of all the Tax Help Colorado sites, as well as the locations of other free tax assistance sites in Colorado, is available by calling 2-1-1 or visiting GetAheadColorado.org.
Last year, 23 PPCC accounting students and community volunteers spent more than 1,065 hours helping 400 taxpayers file their tax returns. This saved an average of approximately $250 per taxpayer that might have been spent on tax preparation costs to a paid preparer.
“In addition to cost savings, our students’ and volunteers’ knowledge of the Earned Income Credit and other relevant tax laws allowed our clients to receive over $1 million in federal and state refunds, having an estimated total economic impact to the region of $1.1 million. We have the Piton Foundation to thank for providing excellent training materials for their success,” said Melissa Allen, PPCC accounting and finance department chair.
In total, Tax Help Colorado volunteers prepared taxes for nearly 7,650 taxpayers who received more than $12.65 million in refunds and saved taxpayers $1.5 million in tax preparation fees.
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR SECOND YEAR OF PEAK ARTS PRIZE
Peak Arts Prize has returned for its second year of funding projects that amplify local arts to new audiences.
Video applications are invited in three categories:
• Large arts organizations: $7,500 grant and a $500 digital marketing package with PeakRadar.com.
• Small arts organizations prize: $5,000 grant and a $500 digital marketing package with PeakRadar.com.
• Individual artists prize: $2,500 grant and a $500 digital marketing package with PeakRadar.com.
The 3-minute video application format allows creatives to shine in a new way, engaging the public in the stories of their ideas. The application window closes at midnight on Sunday. Expert judges will then select up to nine finalists to advance to public voting online at PeakArtsPrize.org from March 1 through 15, when the community will decide which three projects to fund this year in the Pikes Peak region.
Winners will be announced March 20, and their projects will happen in our community before the end of the calendar year.
“What makes Peak Arts Prize so exciting is its high visibility, shining a new spotlight on our arts community’s standing invitation for more people to experience local arts and culture. From the video applications to the fresh ideas in the projects themselves to the diversity of the applicants, this contest directly asks people what they want to see happen creatively in their own community this year, said Angela Seals, deputy director of the Cultural Office and program coordinator.
Peak Arts Prize is a program of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, funded by The Fund for the Arts, a fund of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation.
MOTHERS OF MULTIPLES SOCIETY TO HOST CAR SEAT SAFETY EVENT
Mothers of Multiples Society (MOMS) will host its semi-annual Car Seat Safety Event March 9from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive in Castle Rock. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will also be on hand to offer free car seat checks. These technicians will discuss proper use of a car seat, including installation, daily use and car seat selections.
No appointment is necessary for this event and visitors may drop in any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by the Car Seat Safety event by MOMS and have your child’s car seat inspected by a trained specialist.
For more information about this free event, or to find out about MOMS, visit mothersofmultiples.com.