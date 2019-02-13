GALLERY 132, PATRIOT PLUMBING HOST FOOD DRIVE
Gallery 132, in conjunction with Patriot Plumbing, is hosting a food drive to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares.
A donation box is located at the gallery, 251 Front St., Suite 8, in Monument. Donations of non-perishable items are welcome.
NONPROFITS PROVIDING HEALTH-AND-HUMAN SERVICE PROGRAMMING INVITED TO APPLY FOR PPUW FUNDING
The Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) Community Investment application process has begun. Nonprofit 501 ©(3) organizations providing health and human service programming in El Paso County may submit proposals for funding consideration by a team of PPUW volunteers. All requests must be consistent with the mission, vision and guidelines of PPUW. Nonprofits that are interested can find detailed information at ppunitedway.org/your-impact.
The Community Investment Fund is made up of donations from community members during the Pikes Peak United Way annual giving campaign. Nonprofit organizations who meet the eligibility criteria for the fund submit applications which are then reviewed by a team of more than 60 volunteers, who, during a three month period, will review grant applications, financial records and make visits to each nonprofit applicant to determine where the greatest need is.
This is a process unique to Pikes Peak United Way which ensures that all agencies selected are vetted and screened thoroughly. Once selected, these agencies are then referred to as Pikes Peak United Way Partner Agencies. Depending on the selection committee, the number of agencies chosen is between 25 and 35.
Pikes Peak United Way exists because issues such as poverty, homelessness and educational achievement require the collaboration of all sectors including for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations, all levels of government and all levels of education. PPUW works with area agencies selected to improve local conditions.
BETHESDA GARDENS MONUMENT PRACTICES BUSINESS FOR BENEVOLENCE
Bethesda Gardens Monument has begun a major giving back program to the town and surrounding areas.
Bethesda Senior Living Communities and its sister company, One Child Matters, has a long history of giving back and helping those in need. In fact, the company was founded on those very principles and has been putting it into action for 60 years.
“Giving back locally and globally is what Bethesda was founded on and it is something that is still very important to us today. We call it ‘business for benevolence,’ and it still remains an integral part of our core business operating system 60 years later,” said Regional Vice President of Operations Joshua Thomas.
Bethesda Gardens Monument will use the proceeds from all new resident move-in fees to donate $500 to a local 501©(3) charity or church of the person’s choice.
“It is our joy and privilege to partner with our neighbors in loving and serving,” Thomas said.
MONUMENT POLICE NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR SPRING CITIZEN’S ACADEMY
The Monument Police Department will host a Citizen’s Police Academy this spring, giving Tri-Lakes citizens an up close look at local law enforcement operations.
Open to all who live or work in the Tri-Lakes area, the course is free and will run for seven weeks, beginning April 16 and running through May 28. Classes will take place Tuesday evenings at the Monument Police Department, 645 Beacon Lite Road, from 7-10 p.m., and includes one Saturday at the range.
Course topics will include community policing, computer forensics, criminal law, internal affairs, patrol procedures, tactical considerations, use of force and more.
Applications are available online at townofmonument.org/194/citizens-academy or in the front office at the police department. Applications must be returned by April 12.