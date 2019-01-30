FOSTE TALKS TO PHOTOGRAPHERS ABOUT PROFESSIONAL DISPLAY
Academy Art & Frame Gallery Curator and professional photographer Cas Foste will talk to photographers about how to “Put on Your Best Display” at 7 p.m. Feb. 11, at the Mountain Community Mennonite Church facility, 643 Highway 105, in Palmer Lake. The session is free and open to all interested photographers.
She will be sharing some insider tips to photographers looking to show their work in galleries.
“I will be discussing all the little things in framing an image that nobody seems to think about but which drive me mad as a curator (and I would imagine other curators have some of the same frustrations),” Foste said. “I will also discuss what goes into framing a piece yourself and how to make it look good and why in some cases you would want to have it professionally framed.” On tap will be everything from mounting styles, displaying options, to the wire hangers on the back. Foste will talk about why a professional presentation is important to the artist, viewer and gallery.
Foste is a photographer who loves working with light and light paintings. She has a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts with an emphasis in photography and printmaking. She is well known in the Colorado Springs arts community for her passion for art and photography. As the curator and assistant manager of Academy Art & Frame in Colorado Springs, she coordinates marketing and events, monthly art exhibitions, and manages the art on exhibition.
She has won numerous awards over the years for her photography and art and is a member of the Pikes Peak Arts Council and 421 Make Art.
For more on the Palmer Divide Photographers Group, visit pdphotographers.com.
PPLD SURPASSES 1 MILLION EBOOK, AUDIOBOOK CHECKOUTS
Pikes Peak Library District reached a record-breaking 1 million digital book checkouts in 2018, Rakuten OverDrive announced last week. The accomplishment illustrates the continued growth of library digital lending of ebooks and audiobooks. Pikes Peak Library District is one of 65 public library systems worldwide that surpassed 1 million checkouts.
Pikes Peak Library District has been providing readers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.
The highest-circulating title Pikes Peak Library District readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2018 was “Outlander,” by Diana Gabaldon. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, historical fiction and children/young adult.
The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Pikes Peak Library District’s digital collection in 2018:
• “Outlander,” by Diana Gabaldon
• “Come Sundown,” by Nora Roberts
• “Wonder,” by R. J. Palacio
• “The Midnight Line,” by Lee Child
• “Origin,” by Dan Brown
The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Pikes Peak Library District’s digital collection in 2018:
• “1984,” by George Orwell
• “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” by Diane Ackerman
• “You Are a Badass,” by Jen Sincero
• “The Whistler,” by John Grisham
• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” by J. K. Rowling
Readers need only a valid library card to access digital books from PPLD’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle. Visit ppld.overdrive.com or download the Libby app to get started and borrow ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.