NONPROFIT SEEKS REPRESENTATIVES TO JOIN TEAM
The ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a nonprofit educational and cultural exchange organization, is seeking individuals to serve as area representatives in the community.
For more information on becoming a representative, contact the organization’s Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or email asseusawest@asse.com. Visit host.asse.com for information.
WILLIAM BARKER RECEIVES AIR FORCE PIONEERS AWARD
Longtime Colorado Springs resident William “Bill” Barker was presented the 2018 Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Award at Peterson Air Force Base in August.
Barker’s career spanned more than 50 years, beginning with a military tour as an officer and satellite Orbital Analyst in the NORAD Cheyenne Mountain Complex.
In 2007, he was inducted into the Virginia Polytechnic Institute Academy of Engineering Excellence.
In 2017, Barker retired from Omitron, Inc., a defense contractor in Colorado Springs. He was employed there for 17 years as Chief Scientist for Astrodynamics.
PALMER DIVIDE PHOTOGRAPHERS ANNOUNCE WINNERS
The Palmer Divide Photographers released the list of winners in this year’s Monochrome Show.
Taking the Best of Show distinction for his photo titled “Dark Hedges” was Colorado Springs photographer Michael Ciletti.
Other awards were awarded as follows:
• Overall Impact: Sally Maddocks, first; Maureen Ravnick, second.
• Artistic Merit: James Van Hoy, first; Sandy Rich, second.
• Composition: William Dahl, first; Brad Legg, second.
• Technical Excellence: Jerilyn Spink, first; Bonnie Ryder, second.
• Originality: Charles Lehman, first; Tobias Steeves, second.
The show was judged by Tom Snively of Littleton, and sponsored by the Palmer Divide Photographers Group and the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts.
Artists exhibited include Art Ballah, Kathie Ballah, Ken Bates, Lisa Bates, Michael Ciletti, William Dahl, Janice Dahl, Tracy Desiderio, Stephen Jeffcoat, Joseph Kovarik, Irena Lazarova, Brad Legg, Charles Lehman, Sally Maddocks, Joanne Rauschenberg,Maureen Ravnik, Sandy Rich, Richard Risely, Lynn L. Roth, Bonnie Ryder, Jerilyn Spink, Tobias Steeves, James Van Hoy, Marjorie Van Hoy, Melinda Walls, Mark A. Webb and Judith Wright.
The exhibit will run through Oct. 26 at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts. Check hours at trilakesarts.org.