AIR FORCE SELECTS NEW COMMANDANT OF CADETS FOR AIR FORCE ACADEMY
The Air Force announced last week that Brig. Gen. Michele Edmondson will be the Air Force Academy’s next commandant of cadets.
Edmondson is expected to arrive at the Academy next summer and, following a change of command ceremony, will take command of the Cadet Wing from Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin.
“This is terrific news,” said Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria. “We wish General Edmondson and her family the best as she prepares to take charge of our No. 1 resource: our cadets.”
As commandant, Edmondson will command the 4,000-member Cadet Wing and more than 200 Air Force and civilian personnel. Her responsibilities will include character and leadership development, military training, supervising cadet life activities, and providing facility and logistical support to all cadets.
Edmondson has a background in space operations and acquisitions, and will come to the Academy from the White House, where she directs the Space Policy, National Security Council. Before this, she commanded the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, where she led and provided technical training for 12,000 Airmen and civilians, Reservists and other Defense Department agencies, to create combat capabilities.
She holds masters’ degrees in strategic studies, national security affairs and organizational management, and a bachelor’s in aerospace engineering.
Edmondson was promoted to brigadier general in August.
Goodwin is scheduled to be the director of Current Operations for the Air Force deputy chief of staff at the Pentagon after leaving the Academy.
USAFA ANNOUNCES NATHAN PINE AS ACADEMY’S NEW ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria announced Dec. 13 that Nathan Pine has been selected as the Academy’s new director of athletics.
"I would like to thank Lt. Gen. Silveria and the search committee for their confidence in me," said Pine. "The Air Force Academy is a special place, and I am excited for the opportunity to lead athletics at this elite institution. This is a tremendous time to build upon the foundation that is already in place within the athletics department. The U.S. Air Force Academy brings in some of our nation's best and brightest student athletes, and the shared responsibility to develop them into leaders for this nation is the cornerstone to everything I want to achieve here."
Pine has an outstanding record as the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at the College of the Holy Cross since 2013. While there, he was responsible for an annual athletic department budget of $32 million, more than 100 full-time employees and more than 700 student athletes competing across 27 Division I sports.
He upheld the highest standards of integrity while focusing on stellar academics, winning multiple NCAA graduation rate honors and a cumulative GPA for all athletes above 3.10 every semester he was there. During his tenure, the athletic department also saw an unprecedented growth in fundraising, more than doubling the athletic fund over the last four years and raising more than $2 million during the 2017-2018 academic year. Pine has also orchestrated broader regional and national exposure for the college from television and marketing efforts, along with significant branding and alumni outreach.
“I said from the beginning we needed to do this deliberately, the right way, in order to find the best person for such a dynamic and impactful role. I am so excited to have Nate here on the team,” said Silveria. “I want to thank Col. Jennifer Block for her leadership of academy athletics since April. I am pleased she will remain in the athletic department to help during the transition. I also want to thank all of the applicants; we interviewed a lot of talented people for the position. We are very excited to solidify this selection and start working towards goals that carry our Academy to the next level in Division I athletics and leadership development.”
PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD PRESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 10 YEARS
The president of the Pikes Peak Library District Board of Trustees attended her last board meeting this month after 10 years of service to the library.
Kathleen Owings will retire from the board as of Monday. Owings first joined the board on Jan. 1, 2009, and was board president from 2012-2014 and in 2018.
Her fellow board members, library employees and library leaders alike reminisced fondly on Owings’ contributions to the Library District and the community during her final board meeting on Dec. 11.
“While we are saddened to see Kathleen go, we feel very fortunate to have benefited from her leadership over the last 10 years,” said PPLD Chief Librarian and CEO John Spears. “Her direction over the last decade has carried the library forward in such a positive way. Kathleen has put us on a path that will help us best serve all of our patrons across El Paso County for years to come.”
Owings is a Principal and Financial Advisor with Westbilt Financial Group. She is also a current and past member of several boards throughout the Pikes Peak Region, including the Children’s Literacy Center, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Springs Leadership Institute, and the local chapter of the West Point Alumni Association.
The new president of the PPLD Board of Trustees, Wayne Vanderschuere, will take over the role Tuesday. Terms on the board are five years, and board leadership changes annually.