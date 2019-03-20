VOLUNTEERS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP
Registration is now open for the public to participate in the Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup event on April 27.
“The water that flows through the Pikes Peak region is a critical component of the health of our community. Regular cleanup efforts along our trails and waterways and in our parks help to ensure the health of our community, the natural areas surrounding it, and communities downstream,” said Jerry Cordova, Water Resources Engineering Specialist. “The Great American cleanup provides an opportunity for the public to have a direct impact on maintaining healthy waterways.”
Volunteers can select from 20 sites throughout the Pikes Peak region — including the Third Street and the Baptist Road trailheads in Monument, and the Palmer Divide Trail in Black Forest — to clean parks, trails and waterway. Register at gacppp.com.
Cleanups begin at 9 a.m. Nitrile work gloves, buckets and trash bags will be provided, but participants should plan ahead by wearing durable shoes or boots and work gloves. Participants under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.
These events are part of the 4th annual Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners, a community effort between the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, Colorado Springs Utilities, City of Fountain, City of Manitou Springs, and the Town of Monument.
In 2018, 378 registered volunteers removed more than 2,100 pounds of debris and 425 bags of trash from 26 locations throughout the Pikes Peak region in Great American Cleanup events.
For more information, contact Bryan Welding at 520-7846 or BryanWelding@elpasoco.com.