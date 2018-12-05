VFW POST TO HOST WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA IN MONUMENT CEMETERY
Community members are invited to sponsor wreaths that will be laid across the graves of veterans at Monument Cemetery as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7829 Auxiliary is hosting the event.
Wreath sponsorships are $15 each and the goal is to have a wreath laid on each of the 122 veterans buried at Monument Cemetery.
Those wishing to sponsor may send a check to:
VFW Post 7829 Auxiliary
P.O Box 1512
Monument, CO 80132
For more information, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
The wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15 at Monument Cemetery, 800 Beacon Lite Road in Monument.