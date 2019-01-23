TRI-LAKES WOMEN’S CLUB ANNOUNCES 2019 GRANT PROCESS
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club (TLWC) grant application for 2019 is available at tlwc.net/a-tradition-of-philanthropy/grant-awards from through March 15. The application package includes instructions and other important qualifying information. Eligible organizations include nonprofit and public service organizations as well as public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area. Special program and project requests are welcomed.
In 2018, TLWC awarded nearly $45,000 in grants. Recipients included the Monument Police Department, the Palmer Lake Fire Department, Tri-Lakes Cares and numerous District 38 schools. Since 1977, the organization granted more than $940,000 to nonprofit, public service and public education programs through fundraising efforts.
The Tri-Lakes Womens Club was named the 2017 NonProfit of the Year by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Go to tlwc.net to join or click on the donate button to help make a difference.