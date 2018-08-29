SEVERO TEACHES PHOTOGRAPHERS ABOUT CREATIVE VOICE
Colorado Springs professional portrait photographer Simone Severo will teach area photographers about developing personal style and the creative process of keeping your voice at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Mountain Community Mennonite Church facility, 643 Highway 105 in Palmer Lake.
The session is free and open to all interested photographers.
A photographer with 20 years of experience, Severo says she has changed the focus of her art around different subjects and eventually landed in portrait photography, her real passion. Her work is strongly influenced by photographers Steve McCurry, Sebastiao Salgado, Richard Avedon and Bresson. Her lighting has strong influence from the masters Rembrandt, Vermeer, Degas and Caravaggio.
Severo will talk about the creative process, the lighting development and the artist journey that takes photographers to develop a personal style that is true to their artistic vision. She will share her own journey in her personal growth and guide participants to measurable goals and exercises to develop a unique voice as an artist.
Severo has been teaching flash for more than 10 years, and will be deconstructing lighting and talking about what it takes to create storytelling portraits with lighting, staging and preparation to create storytelling portraits with mood and emotion.
Severo did a personal work in 2015 and published a book, “A Portrait a Day.” She documented her project with diagrams, Polaroids and a journal of nearly 400 pages of information that can be referred to as a study in the creative process.
Her passion for art and interest in people and cultures bring her to use mixed influences from different media to keep creating and being challenged as an artist.
To see more about the event or the Palmer Divide Photographers Group, visit pdphotographers.com.