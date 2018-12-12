SADDLETREE HOMES FOUNDER LEE BOLIN DIES AT 74
Lee Bolin, Founder of Saddletree Homes, passed away at home Dec. 1 at the age of 74.
Born and raised in Missouri, Bolin relocated to California at a young age, spending most of his life there before moving to Colorado Springs in 1994. One of the most well-known home builders in the area, Bolin’s Saddletree Homes has been a legacy 45 years in the making.
Bolin is survived by wife Mickey, to whom he was married for 57 years; two daughters and their spouses, Nancy and Carmine Delisio and Janet and Darren Case; three grandchildren: Justin Case, Zachary (and spouse Katelyn) Case, and Alessandro Delisio; and great-granddaughter Lillian Case.
As an 18-year-old he set his first nail on May 1, 1962 and within six months he was running his own framing crew. After nine years, he began a construction company in May 1971. By 1986, Bolin was running one of the largest framing contractors in Southern California with nearly 1,100 carpenters.
He built his own home, start to finish, in 1975. In the 1980s he built homes as a hobby while also running his framing business. Bolin brought Saddletree Homes to Colorado Springs when he relocated in 1994.
Bolin is remembered as a man of integrity and character. He was an active part of his family member’s lives and was proud of their accomplishments.
Kelly Barcus, Bolin’s business partner of 35 years, has taken over the helm of Saddletree Homes.
“Lee has been a large part of my life,” Barcus said. “I met him through my wife, Cheryl, when we were young, and he has played a significant role in our family’s lives as well. He has provided me with experience and wisdom and has been an excellent partner since 1981. I will miss him, and I know that our customers and colleagues will too. It is with a sense of pride and responsibility that I carry on the legacy of excellence that Saddletree Homes stands for.”
A celebration of Bolin’s life was held Dec. 8.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Worship Center in Bolin’s honor are suggested. It is located at 501 Castle Road, Colorado Springs.