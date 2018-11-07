KUM & GO CORPORATE PHILANTHROPY AWARDS $5,000 GRANT TO TRI-LAKES CARES FOR YOUTH ENRICHMENT PROGRAM
Tri-Lakes Cares recently received a $5,000 grant from Kum & Go to support the nonprofit organization’s Youth Enrichment Program.
Through the Youth Enrichment program, Tri-Lakes Cares strives to improve the lives of youth and their families by providing an array of supportive services. TLC aims to ensure that no child living in northern El Paso County experiences food insecurity or hunger, and that families with children are able to remain in their homes with necessary utility services such as heat and running water.
The Youth Enrichment Program enables children to begin the school year equipped with the supplies required to engage academically, ensure that they receive gifts during the holidays (made possible through community donations), and more. Through these activities, Tri-Lakes Cares is not only meeting children’s basic needs, but are improving – and often times even stabilizing – their lives.
Tri-Lakes Cares is a community based, volunteer supported resource center whose mission is to improve people’s lives through emergency, self-sufficiency, and relief programs. Established in 1984, TLC has been providing for the basic needs of low-income people.