JULY 4 FIREWORKS, MUSIC BACK AT PALMER LAKE
Steady precipitation through June has earned the Palmer Lake fireworks show the go-ahead after last year’s cancellation due to drought conditions and high fire danger.
“We have so much better conditions this year,” said Jennifer Coopman of the Palmer Lake Fireworks Committee. “There were so many fires at this time last year, and now we have record-setting snowpack in the mountains and the rain keeps coming.”
In addition to is known as one of the Front Range’s best fireworks shows — right on the lake — festivities will include live music on the Palmer Lake ballfield from local favorites Ashtonz, Mirage and husband-and-wife acoustic duo Broken Revival.
“The music has been part of our July 4 celebration for several years, fireworks or no,” Fireworks Committee member Shelly Wheeler said. “Having the fireworks back this year makes it extra special, and we appreciate these musicians once again donating their services for this occasion.”
Broken Revival kicks off the Independence Day entertainment at 4:45 p.m., followed by Mirage at 6 p.m. and Ashtonz at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark, around 9 p.m.
“The rain has been a huge blessing for the area, but it wouldn’t hurt our feelings if it holds off on the Fourth,” Ashtonz’s Charlie Searle said, whose band has been part of the music lineup since 2016.
For more information, go to PalmerLakeFireworks.org.