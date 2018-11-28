COMMUNITY DONATIONS NEEDED FOR “SANTA ON PATROL” EVENT
In a few weeks, Santa will team up with the Monument Police Department, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol to deliver toys and good cheer to children in the Tri-Lakes area in another “Santa on Patrol” event.
Instead of a sleigh and reindeer, Santa will be accompanied by police cars and fire trucks with lights flashing and sirens blaring. He will be assisted by elves from the fire and police departments.
Santa and his elves will be visiting the children in the Tri-Lakes area Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Last year, more than 1,000 toys were delivered to needy children, and the community’s help is again needed in reaching that goal.
New, unwrapped toys and gift cards may be dropped off at the following locations:
• Monument Police Department, 645 Beacon Lite Road, Monument.
• Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 2nd St., Monument.
• Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department stations 1, 2 and 3.
• Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department Administration offices, 16055 Old Forest Point, Suite 103, Monument.
• YMCA RAD, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument.
• Lewis-Palmer High School and Palmer Ridge High School.
Toys should be dropped off no later than Dec. 21, 2018 at 5 p.m. so there is time to get them ready to be delivered by Santa and his elves.
Please contact Monument Police Chief Jake Shirk at 481-3253 with questions.