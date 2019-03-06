BUCKET LIST PHOTOGRAPHY LOCATIONS AND GEAR TO HIGHLIGHT TALK
Professional photographer Ken Childress will talk to photographers about “Bucket List Locations – Planning & Gear” at 7 p.m. March 11 at the Mountain Community Mennonite Church, 643 Highway 105, in Palmer Lake. The session is free and open to all interested photographers.
Childress, one of the four partners in American Photo Treks and a senior software engineer for Delta Solutions & Strategies with more than 35 years’ experience in the computer and software fields, will take participants through a short bucket list of photography locations. He’ll touch on key information and tips for planning those photography adventures.
Photography is one of Childress’ passions outside of his day job. He has more than 40 years of experience in photography, developing film and print-making. His photographic interests range from landscapes, nightscapes, portraits and macro photography to high-speed photography. He has had photographs published in books and calendars. The evolution of digital photography fits right in with his interest and knowledge of working with computers and software. He is proficient with Adobe Lightroom, and is continually working to improve his skills with Adobe Photoshop.
Working with American Photo Treks, he conducts photographic workshops in Colorado and other western states, providing the opportunity for participants to further their photographic skills, help them achieve their photographic goals, and create photographs they are proud to show others.
For more, visit pdphotographers.com.