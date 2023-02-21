We are off and running into the second half of the school year with multiple events and learning opportunities. While sitting in our most recent Powerful Parent Safety Academy on Feb. 6, dozens of parents learned more about the dangers of social media and other societal issues with District Attorney Michael Allen.

As the evening unfolded and Mr. Allen shared his expertise, attendees absorbed critical information and asked several informed questions. It was a powerful representation of developing shared understanding with members of our community to benefit all of our students and enhance the learning process.

Education is a community-wide effort, and it’s why we are looking for additional ways to engage with our community as we forge ahead. At the Feb. 7 Board Work Session, our Board of Education agreed that we should plan for more community engagement opportunities in an ongoing effort to further partnerships with our families and constituents for the betterment of a school system that serves both current and future generations of students in the Tri-Lakes area.

The headlining effort of this spring initiative will be a series of “Coffee Chats” with the superintendent, along with one to two members of our board and leadership team, schedule permitting. My goal for the “Chats” will be to meet with and hear from members of our community in a more casual and “drop-in” environment. We are firming up a schedule for these meetings, and will post them on our website lewispalmer.org, as well as publish them in other areas, for our constituents to see. This can be a valuable resource to members of our community who have questions and opinions related to our vision, mission, values and Strategic Plan.

We’re also launching a new feedback form on our website which we hope will encourage all members of our community to submit thoughts, questions, ideas and generally create an exchange of dialogue between individuals and D38.

As many of you know, we are also committing to securing opinions from broad groups of individuals on impactful decisions the district must make. Recently, we surveyed our parents and staff on the possibility of a four-day week. With this feedback, we learned a four-day school week may be a viable option for D-38 moving forward, and we also learned that our community desires us to take time and ensure all potential consequences are known before solidifying that as a path forward. This feedback drove our team to look to 2024-2025 as the earliest possible year a 4-day week would be considered. Without broad input, we would not be able to make informed decisions as any good organization does, and we appreciate your partnership in this realm.

Our entire team is committed to continuous improvement, and we do not shy away from the feedback we receive. Your voice helps Lewis-Palmer School District 38 elevate as we do all that we can to serve our students now and into the future. Thank you for continuing to partner with and communicate with us now and in the future.

Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.