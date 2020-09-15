Editor’s note: This is the latest of several veteran-related weekly public service announcements the VFW Auxiliary to Post 7829 will share via The Tribune during the month of September. To support the VFW Auxiliary, visit their table from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Monument Hill Farmers Market, 66 Jefferson St., where members will be educating the public on programs and highlighting these September events.
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence [sic], promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
These powerful words of our Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America, containing 7 Articles and 27 Amendments, are celebrated each year during Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.
Within that time, on Thursday, Sept. 17, we not only celebrate Constitution Day, the signing of the Constitution 233 years ago, but we also recognize Citizenship Day, honoring all who are citizens of this great nation. Should we fly our flag on this day? Absolutely!
Why are we observing Constitution Day and Citizenship Day together? The 14th Amendment defines citizenship, and Congress over the years made the connection. In 1940, the third Sunday in May was set aside for public recognition of all who had attained their status of American citizenship, namely “I Am An American Day.” In 1952 Congress passed a new law moving the day to Sept. 17, commemorating “the formation and signing, on September 17, 1787, of the Constitution of the United States” calling it Citizenship Day. Finally, in 2004 Congress designated Sept. 17 as “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.”
So, let’s fly our flag on Thursday and reflect on the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, grasping what it truly means to be a U.S. citizen.