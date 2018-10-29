All active Colorado voters should have received their Nov. 6 General Election mail ballot by now, but for those who haven’t received a ballot or who haven’t registered, it isn’t too late. Colorado is one of several states that allows voters to register up to and on Election Day.
Colorado also makes it easy to find a local VSPC, which is the state-approved acronym for Voter Service and Polling Centers. The El Paso County Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 2202, in Colorado Springs, began accepting ballots on Oct. 15.
Prospective voters had until Monday to register and receive a ballot by mail but they can go to a center to pick up a mail ballot or cast their vote in person.
Any voter who received a mail ballot and wants to vote in person should turn over their mail ballot at a polling center before voting. Anyone voting in person must provide valid identification. A list of acceptable forms of identification is available at sos.state.co.us.
El Paso County opened 15 Voter Service and Polling Centers on Oct. 22.
Voters can register, vote or drop off ballots at any of these centers but the ones closest to the Monument area include:
• Donald Wescott Fire Protection District, 15415 Gleneagle Drive, in Colorado Springs.
• Monument Town Hall Building, 645 Beacon Lite Road, in Monument.
• North Branch, Union Town Center Motor Vehicle Office, 8830 N. Union Boulevard, in Colorado Springs.
• Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Boulevard, Suite 121, in Colorado Springs.
All centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 6.
Because of its large number of electors, El Paso County will also open an additional 13 centers 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 6. Among the additional centers closest to the Monument area are Black Forest Fire Department, 11445 Teachout Road, in Colorado Springs, and The Barn — Woodmoor Community Center, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, in Monument.
Remember, all ballots, including Military and Overseas Ballots, must be cast by 7 p.m. on Nov. 6. Voters in line at a polling center by 7 p.m. on Election Day will be allowed to finish casting their ballots no matter how long that takes. Post marks do not count. Ballots that arrive after 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 will not be counted.
Find more information at epcvotes.com.