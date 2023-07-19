The CT Series is a special series of hiking articles about the Colorado Trail (CT) that runs from May through October. The CT is a unique and well maintained continuous trail, spanning 485 miles from Denver to Durango. The Colorado Mountain Club Guidebook to the Colorado Trail is an indispensable tool for planning and executing trail excursions. The book divides the CT into 28 segments of varying length. The Colorado Trail Foundation website (coloradotrail.org) also has a ton of useful information.

After a cold and wet start to summer, it's time to start getting above treeline on the CT to enjoy an alpine experience. Colorado has many landmarks like peaks and passes named after other states, but the treeless alpine regions of Georgia Pass bear little resemblance to the tree laden North Georgia Appalachians.

From Woodland Park, drive west to Lake George then northwest on County Road 77 aka Tarryall Road to the hamlet of Jefferson at the intersection with Highway 285. Cross 285 and continue northwest, now on CR 35 aka Jefferson Lake Rd. Drive about two miles then turn right on CR 37. After about a mile pass the fee collection zone then continue for about another two miles, where there is a CT road crossing. Just beyond the crossing there are two parking areas on both sides of the road.

Begin hiking westward and after a couple hundred yards cross a footbridge over Jefferson Creek then after another couple hundred yards bear right at a sign to follow West Jefferson Trail. Keep a sharp eye to the left and after yet another couple hundred yards, cut left at a sign for the CT and Georgia Pass. Continue westward and after about 1.5 miles keep right where another trail cuts sharp left towards Michigan Creek. Look for the resident yet hard to find Three-toed Woodpecker while trekking through the conifer forest.

After about another 2.5 miles begin to exit the trees, where stellar views of 13er Mount Guyot emerge off to the left. Savor about a two mile stroll through the alpine tundra to the top of Georgia Pass, an ideal spot for a lunch break, where Colorado meets Georgia at the Continental Divide. Enjoy Guyot perched to the west along with an expansive view to the north before retracing the route back to the trailhead and parking area.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and has logged about 200 miles of the Colorado Trail from Denver to the Salida area. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at [email protected]. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.