Six actors, more than two dozen roles.
That’s the premise behind Colorado playwright Josh Hartwell’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella, “A Christmas Carol.”
The play begins on Christmas Eve, when six actor friends gather to listen to Jim read traditional holiday stories. The homey atmosphere devolves into bickering about which story is the “Chrismasiest,” and they spontaneously decide to do their own version of the Dickens’ classic from memory. They each take on multiple roles, including Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, and scrounge around Jim’s home for props and costumes.
“We lean into the comedy of it,” said director and Funky Little Theater Co. founder Chris Medina. “We’re watching a bunch of friends who love the story so much and just want to put it on for themselves. The guy that plays Scrooge says, ‘Sometimes you have to do something one more time, just in case it’s our final time.’”
Hartwell’s adaptation originated on stage at Miners Alley Playhouse in Golden, and Funky Little Theater Co. will now take it on tour to three locations around the Pikes Peak region, beginning with Palmer Lake Town Hall in Palmer Lake on Friday and Saturday. Other performances will be at Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park on Dec. 15-17 and at Ivywild School on Dec. 21-23.
The well-trod story is the tale of Scrooge, one of literature’s greatest misers, who loathes Christmas and humankind. His caustic world view is upended by three spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve and encourage him to change his cold-hearted ways.
For John Longo, who stars as Jim, the actor playing Scrooge, taking on the archetypal role was a bit intimidating. It meant doing some soul searching.
“Every actor, to some extent, has to go into his own life,” he said, “and find things to connect with the character, which gives an entrance into how that character might be thinking.”
This production of “Christmas Carol” focuses on a failed relationship Scrooge had as a young man, which is something most people have experienced at least once, Longo says. It helped him find himself in the character.
“I’m not unhappy with my current life, but all of us, when we reach a certain age, we wonder about things that could have been and have regrets about this and that,” he said.
Scrooge is the story of redemption, about a man who gets lost and trapped but gets a second chance.
“That’s what everyone wants in their own lives,” Longo said.
