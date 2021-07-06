The City of Colorado Springs put on quite a show to celebrate the grand opening of the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center.
On June 30, hundreds of media members, city and state officials and other supporters made the trek up the 14,115-foot mountain via The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway or the Pikes Peak Highway to take part or watch a celebration three years in the making.
“Colorado Springs now has another world class attraction, and I could not be more proud of the new and improved Cog Railway and Summit Visitor Center,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said. “I have no doubt that we too will continue to summit mountains — because that’s the Colorado way, and the Cog Railway and Pikes Peak Highway will help get us there. Onward and upward.”
Polis was joined by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Frank Beum of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The ceremony recognized the highest altitude visitor center in the world and was filled with special moments, including a blessing by Bruce Valdez, vice chairman of the Southern Ute Tribal Council.
The day started with the celebration of the Cog Railway, which has taken visitors up Pikes Peak since 1891 and reopened in May after a three-year, $100 million rebuild.
In addition to the breathtaking views, made even more dramatic by the new elevated pathway and overlook designed to help protect the summit’s fragile tundra, there are now digitally interactive displays that bring the history, significance, and geology of the mountain to life both inside and outside the new building, plus fresh menu and retail options, according to a City of Colorado Springs news release. Visitors can still experience the famous high-altitude donut recipe used since 1916.
The city also said: “A predominately one-story form seemingly carved from the southeast side of the peak, the new building offers unobstructed views and is reminiscent of the crags and rock formations found above tree line. It is sited to withstand the extreme environmental conditions of the summit. Nestled into the mountain, exposure to winds that can exceed 230 miles per hour is minimized, while the mass of the building provides sheltered outdoor areas to enjoy the views.”
The total project cost $65 million.
The visitor center is part of the 38,000-square-foot Pikes Peak Summit Complex, which houses a Colorado Springs Utilities communications facility and the U.S. Army’s High Altitude Research Laboratory.