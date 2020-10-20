Colorado Springs popular culinary school restarting in-person classes

When the COVID-19 shutdown took hold, The French Kitchen 4 in 1 Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., joined other establishments in closing its doors temporarily. But owner Blandine Mazéran wasn’t just sitting around; she started pivoting faster than dancers in “The Nutcracker” ballet.
During the three-month closure, she offered fresh and frozen meal menus for takeout or delivery, earning her a loyal client base. It’s a service she’ll continue as she ramps back up in-person classes — which have begun, complete with cautionary measures for safe social distancing.
Mazéran’s new class schedule lists more than 70 choices, covering sauces, soups, breads, entrees, desserts and everything in between. And she has added some new classes — in particular, a meal planning class, which can be a big help for busy families, held on Tuesday mornings.
At the meal planning class, you’ll make a week’s worth of recipes to meet your family’s dinner needs. The kitchen staff does the grocery shopping and you and three other classmates make the meals. Each menu includes a different protein per day with vegetables and starches. At the end of the three-hour class, each student takes home five meals that will feed four, packed in storable containers for easy freezing and reheating.
Cost is $299 per person. That may sound high, but when you do the math, it’s $15 a person per meal for 20 servings of food. In addition, one extra meal is prepared, which is donated to a local family in need through Springs Lighthouse.
The class is open to 17-year-olds and up, as well as to 13- to 16-year-olds accompanied by an adult. The cooking class is limited to four.
Also new at the school is chef-instructor Janon Bourgeois. She has an associate’s degree in culinary management from the Oregon Culinary Institute, and her resume includes working as a butcher, owning a catering company and teaching classes to both adults and kids. She recently spent several months in France. She teaches mainly savory classes like cheese making.
Bourgeois has even gone to clown school and will teach children’s Clown Cooking Parties and cooking classes under the pseudonym Chef Cookie.
The following are COVID-19 policies for all the classes:
• If you are sick or have been in contact with a sick person, you are asked to stay home.
• You may be required to have your temperature taken upon entering the building.
• Everyone over the age of 10 is required to wear a mask while in the facility. Staff are required to wear masks at all times.
• Enhanced cleaning protocols are in place for common areas and before and after every kitchen use.
• Guests are required to wash their hands at the beginning of class. In addition, you may be asked to wash your hands if face-touching or cross-contamination has occurred. Disposable gloves are provided in several sizes upon request.
• Guests and staff are asked to practice safe social distancing as much as possible.
• No food will be eaten at the class. Everything prepared will be boxed to take home.
For more information, visit tfkcc.com.
Contact the writer: teresa.farney@gazette.com