Laura Domingue’s desire to take better photos of her kids has turned into a career.
Two years ago, the 35-year-old mother of two took a photography class at Pikes Peak Community College so that she could sharpen her skills when photographing her kids playing sports or doing everyday activities.
“I just wanted to learn how to use my camera,” Domingue said.
She earned an associate’s degree in professional photography from PPCC.
Domingue’s talent quickly caught the attention of sports websites and before long she was not only shooting Lewis-Palmer High School football games, but also traveling to Boulder to cover the University of Colorado’s football games.
Her website, lauradominigue.com, states, “Her experiences photographing sports has grown into an ability to keep things quick and fun while always creating great images, no matter the conditions!”
Domingue is currently in Florida shooting college football bowl games including Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (Camping World Bowl), Florida vs. Virginia (Orange Bowl). Alabama vs. Michigan (Citrus Bowl) and Tennessee vs. Indiana (Gator Bowl).
“It’s pretty cool,” Domingue said. “I never thought my hobby would turn into this. I did not expect it to go this far.”
Domingue shoots a variety of sports with her trusted Nikon D500. This fall, she shot Lewis-Palmer football, volleyball and spirit. Her older son, Mason, is a freshman at Lewis-Palmer and played on the school’s freshman football team this fall.
Already this winter, she has shot Lewis-Palmer basketball and wrestling.
Domingue has also been on the sidelines for Air Force Academy football, CU football and CSU football, among others.
Next month, she will shoot the Daytona 500 in Florida.
“Now that I have come as far as I have, my ultimate goal is getting to the pro level,” Domingue said. “I’d like to keep it to teams, kind of like college.”
Domingue added that of all the sports she shoots she likes football best.
“Anything can happen,” she said. “Interceptions, touchdowns, great tackles. You name it.”