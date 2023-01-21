012123-sports-metro 1.JPG

St. Mary’s’ Anthony Isek, top, and Doherty’s Nate Conklin compete during the first round of the Metro Wrestling tournament at Doherty High School on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. 

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

The Colorado Springs Metro Championships were a blur for Pine Creek last season as the Eagles finished just 8.5 points behind the boys' champion, Cheyenne Mountain.

Reloaded, and led once again by sophomore Griffin Rial and junior Sir Israel Pulido, the Eagles exited the event's opening day Friday with a field-leading, 84.5 points.

Right behind Pine Creek is Vista Ridge.

Now a sophomore, Rial has hit the ground running this season. He needed just 25 seconds to win his lone match of the day by pin. It brought his season record to 18-2 with a day of action left.

"It's been good this year, and we've had each other to face in practice," Rial said. "With Sir, it gets intense in practice. We have battles and just have fun with it."

The two were part of 10 Pine Creek wrestlers to earn six-or-more points in their opening two rounds.

012123-sports-metro 2.JPG

Cheyenne Mountain wrestler Grant Kunkel gets emotional after a potential career ending injury during the first day of the Metro Wrestling tournament at Doherty High School on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Parker Seibold, The Gazette)

Vista Ridge reloads quickly in Max Coddington's wake

Max Coddington was credited with building Vista Ridge's wrestling program into what it is now.

Now, with the Wolves using his little brother Wes' exploits, instead, the team is finding similar success. The younger of the two won both of his 150-pound matches by pin on Friday.

Alongside Wes were junior Jacob Sullivan and sophomore Daniel Evans, who, among other Wolves standouts, reached the tournament's second day unscathed.

The girls' team is also set to start off on Saturday, with four of its wrestlers ranked by OnTheMat inside their respective weight class's top four.

012123-sports-metro 3.JPG

Hundreds of spectators gathered at Doherty High School for the first day of the Metro Wrestling Tournament at Doherty High School on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The two day wrestling tournament features dozens of athletes from around Colorado Springs. (Parker Seibold, The Gazette)

A somber start to the night for Cheyenne Mountain

Red-Tailed Hawks senior Grant Kunkel has been through the rigors of rehab after a major knee injury, in fact, he's done it twice in the last two years due to ACL tears.

In his opening match of the night, Kunkel once again fell to the mat, gripping his right knee midway through his bout with Pine Creek senior Austin Perigo — left knee already in a bulky, black brace.

After consulting with athletic trainers, the emotions were clear for the dual-sport athlete who was forced to sit out the football season to ready himself for a final run at a 144-pound state title.

Though not confirmed yet, the fear is another knee injury.

Kunkel was one of the multiple significant injuries on the tournament's first day — a list that included a possible torn ACL and a burst bursa sac in two wrestlers' respective knees.

Contact the writer: luke.zahlmann@gazette.com

012123-sports-metro 4.JPG

A referee lays on the mat to see wrestlers better during the first day of the Metro Wrestling tournament at Doherty High School on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Parker Seibold, The Gazette)

