Colorado Springs gets taste of Torchy's Tacos

Two words: Torchy’s Tacos.
The taco shop is open at 1358 InterQuest Parkway with a menu of unique tacos. You’ll find breakfast tacos, appetizers, Damn Good Taco (signature) tacos, salads, burritos, appetizers and sides, including the Lil’ Nookies, which are fried chocolate chip cookie balls of goodness.
I tried the Hillbilly Queso, which was the basic green chile queso upgraded with chorizo and spicy chile oil drizzle. One of the best versions of queso I’ve tried to date. I definitely will return for that.
I learned that the Trailer Park taco has been a popular Torchy’s classic since 2006, when the chain first got it’s start in Austin, Texas.
“I wanted to do different styles of tacos never seen before in Austin,” said founder Mike Rypka.
When he started the business with a food trailer, he thought about trailer park food. Like fried chicken with green chiles. Then he added lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla.
“It’s been a winner,” he said. “It’s never coming off the menu.”
Want to have some fun with your taco? You can make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding green chile queso. That’s the direction I went, with the trashy Trailer Park taco. How can you go wrong with crispy fried chicken smothered in gooey, spicy cheese queso?
The other tacos sampled were amazingly creative and tasty. Add to that excellent margaritas made with freshly daily squeezed lime juice, and there you have what food dreams are made of. Details: 235-5000, torchystacos.com.
Contact the writer: teresa.farney@gazette.com