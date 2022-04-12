When Ryan Schneider experienced some setbacks in college, his parents, Tom and Lindy, understandably wanted to help their son.
“Ryan had some disappointments that hit him hard. We watched him spiral into depression and were afraid we might lose him. Tom and I wanted to encourage and talk with him about the things that would help him now, and set him up for his future success, but … like most young adults, our son liked to hear advice from famous people,” Lindy said.
The Schneiders interviewed and researched celebrities and CEOs to learn what they did while in college that changed the trajectory of their lives from ordinary to extraordinary.
After each interview, the Schneiders, who are residents of unicorporated El Paso County near Colorado Springs, shared what the featured person told them. They asked Ryan if he would read the manuscript and give them feedback from the perspective of a college student. After learning the manuscript contained stories about Elon Musk, Carrie Underwood and other people he knew, Ryan agreed.
Ryan not only offered feedback but applied some of the ideas in the book to his studies. Ryan earned his bachelor’s degree and now, at age 30, makes a six-figure income.
“It was a relief to see him begin to implement some of the tips in the book and pull himself out of the dark place he had been in. That was the impetus to complete the book so it could help others do the same,” Tom said.
In their book, “College Secrets of Highly Successful People: Keys to Launching a Great Life,” the Schneiders show students how to get the most return on their investment. The authors believe students should get endeavor to get everything out of college and to successfully enter their careers whether they attend college or not.
Thousands of El Paso County students this year will collect their high school diplomas. About 56% of these students will pursue college to bring their career success to fruition. However, just graduating from college is not enough, Lindy said.
“The lie is that once you have a degree, the job offers come rolling in and you’ll be able to step into the career that you want. However, there is much more you must do to make that happen,” Lindy said.
During their research, the Schneiders discovered students must do three things:
• Find one or more mentors that can lead the way for them
• Do volunteer work or internships so they can meet potential future employers
• Build an alliance so they are never without a good job offer
The Schneiders have seen many students miss some of the very best opportunities that their adolescent years have to offer because no one provided them guidance on the best ways to pursue their goals.
The couple spent more than a decade speaking with college students and interviewing CEOs, celebrities, entrepreneurs and other successful people to recognize the secrets to launching great relationships, great careers and ultimately, a great life.
“The hardest thing was being able to connect with some of the people we wanted to feature in the book. If we couldn’t land an interview, we dug deep and researched their college years to find those secrets,” Lindy said.
Since then, the Schneiders have worked with teens and college students as professional college advisors and as parents of four college graduates.
“Our mission is to help students get everything out of college that they are paying for. We see students miss some of the best opportunities that their adolescent years have to offer because no one has told them what to look for and how to pursue it,” Tom said.
“Students have told us that after reading the book, they used the ideas learned to land internships they never thought they could get. That is the purpose of the book, to show kids how to get where they want to go without having to beat their heads against a wall.”
Lindy added, “Through our experience as advisors and parents of four college graduates, Tom and I have helped thousands of student’s launch their careers while still in college.”