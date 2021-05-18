Kristy Kensinger’s online art courses for adults transport her students to another country to explore, learn and make art — all without getting on a plane.
During her Art Passports courses, Kensinger and her students get to immerse themselves in another country’s art and culture even when they can’t travel abroad. They learn about a country’s textiles, patterns, cuisine, traditions, artisans, flora, fauna, landscape and architecture. Then, they make art inspired by what they’ve learned.
“[The courses] filled the void for me and for others when you can’t travel — an outlet where they could explore a place and once they do travel to know a little more about the place,” Kensinger said.
The idea for Kensinger’s Art Passports courses came from homeschooling her kids during the pandemic.
“It started with my kids. We would study a country a month, work on art projects or crafts together, and cook a meal from the country,” said Kensinger, a Cheyenne area resident who also shows her art at G44 Gallery in Colorado Springs. “That’s how my first classes started — this art passport concept where we traveled to a new country by way of art.”
Kensinger studied fine arts and art history at the University of Colorado at Boulder and worked as a graphic designer until January 2020, when she left her job to return to painting.
“I hit a wall at my job, and I needed to make a change,” she said. “I always wanted to get back to [art.]”
When the pandemic hit, she and others needed an outlet. Teaching became a place to connect with people around the world, to be a part of something, and to learn and grow.
Kensinger created her first course — Art Passports to Mexico — last December. In April, she released Art Passports to Morocco, and she has plans to release three other Art Passports courses this year.
She designed her courses to be for adults at all levels — from beginners to seasoned artists. So far her students are from all over the United States and the world, including Columbia, Greece, India, and Australia.
“I think building that connection online is so wonderful, and I’ve connected with so many more people than I ever would have if it were just a class here,” Kensinger said.
Kensinger’s courses are infused with her love of art history, travel and gathering and sharing resources.
“Travel has always just been so invaluable to me — all of the lessons I’ve learned with it. I really wanted to combine that in the courses,” she said. “I am passionate about the stories behind the artist. How their environment impacts their work. How it shapes their ideas. In teaching, I truly want to connect and grow with the students, and I am always learning myself.”
Kensinger is also creating courses for other artist’s platforms, including courses about portraits, landscapes, and natural pigments. Currently, her Day in Provence course is available on artist Renee Mueller’s website, reneemuellerart.com.
According to Kensinger, online art classes have a variety of benefits, including the flexibility to work at your own pace, not requiring travel, access to more teachers, and affordability.
“You can get a little something from both the live and online. Online — you’re learning the techniques, and you don’t have to go a school every week. You can pay a lot less and get a lot of information,” Kensinger said. “People can find the teacher that really resonates for them.”
Her students have formed a rich community in the private Facebook groups she hosts for each class. They post photos of their work, offer encouragement to each other, and share articles and tips about the countries they’re studying, according to Kensinger.
“My favorite part is seeing the art created from the course — how the artist takes my lesson and makes their artwork their own with their style and experience,” she said. “That’s where I think it’s just so special — what they come up with, their idea and perspective.”
Kensinger hopes to translate the lessons she’s learned from travel into her classes, from paying attention to the details and people around her, appreciating experiences more than things, and seeing the similarities between people no matter where you are in the world.
“I have learned invaluable lessons from travel over the years,” Kensinger said. “If we continue our own journey being more open to others and more accepting of ourselves, that in itself is an invaluable lesson.”