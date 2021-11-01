Passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport fell in September for a second consecutive month but is still expected to climb to a 13-year high in 2021.
The 93,421 passengers leaving on outgoing flights last month was down 3% from August but was triple the total from September 2020 and up 24.4% from September 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed air travel. September passenger totals typically peak in July and slow during the next several months as children return to school in mid-August and the number of tourism visits to the Colorado Springs area drop.
"There was a little bit of a blip in August and September as expected, but the passenger numbers have risen in October. The numbers for this month have rebounded and look strong," said Greg Phillips, the city's aviation director. "The numbers look like the total for the year will be close to 900,000, especially with holiday travel in November and December and extra flights added by Southwest (Airlines).
Passenger traffic for the first nine months this year totaled 660,198, more than double the total for the same period last year and up nearly 7% from the same period in 2019. If the passenger numbers for the next three months match September's total, passenger numbers for all of 2021 would total more than 940,000, the highest annual total since 2008.
Local passenger numbers have soared since low-fare giant Southwest Airlines expanded to Colorado Springs in March with 13 daily nonstop flights to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Southwest has added flights to Houston and San Antonio during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays to test traveler demand for the two routes.
With an expected increase in passenger volume during November and December, Phillips recommended travelers arrive at the airport 90 minutes to two hours before their flight is scheduled to depart, especially during peak travel periods in the early morning and lunch hour. He said waits at the airport's security checkpoint typically are less than 15 minutes but can reach 20 to 25 minutes during peak travel periods.
