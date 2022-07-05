MONUMENT • Two authors of books on photography will autograph their published photographic works at a local bookstore this weekend.
Todd Caudle of Skyline Press and Matt Payne will speak to the public during a booksigning from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St.
Caudle’s books include “Colorado Wildflowers,” “Garden of the Gods” and “Pikes Peak Above the Clouds.”
Payne co-authored “Climbing Colorado’s San Juans: A Comprehensive Guide to Hikes, Scrambles and Technical Climbs” and serves as host of the landscape photography podcast, “F-Stop Collaborate and Listen.”
Store manager Paula Primavera said Covered Treasures welcomes authors to speak regularly.
“Both photographers are well-loved and well-known in both the photography and hiking communities,” Primavera said. “Todd is a frequent guest of ours, and is popular with customers. Matt is a personal friend of our family, so when I heard he was co-authoring a book, I asked if he would like to come up. We have a huge hiking community here (in the Tri-Lakes area), and I felt these books would appeal to them.”
Caudle has published numerous Colorado books and calendars, Primavera said. “He has been doing photography for decades and has been a perennial favorite of our store for his calendars and each new book he has produced,” Primavera said.
An award-winning photographer, Caudle has explored numerous Colorado trails and backroads. His passion for capturing dramatic climatic events inspired a fellow photographer to nickname him “Cloudman.”
From 1979 to 1994, Caudle chased the Colorado concert scene by camping out at ticket outlets to secure the best seats and then sneaking his camera into the arena. Later, he served as a freelance photographer for local, national and international publications.
Caudle has amassed a one-of-a-kind collection of images of big-name entertainers, ranging from pop superstar Michael Jackson to heavy metal rockers Metallica. He photographed for Rolling Stone magazine, spent two years as house photographer for Denver’s historic Paramount Theatre, and provided photos for the Moody Blues’ legendary “A Night at Red Rocks” CD and video.
When Caudle realized he was spending more time gazing at the stars above Red Rocks than the stars on stage, he left the rock scene for rocks and landscapes.
In 1992, he launched Skyline Press, and began publishing calendars and books highlighting Colorado’s natural beauty. His 2005 book, “14,000 Feet – A Celebration of Colorado’s Highest Mountains,” won the Colorado Book Award for Best Pictorial Book. In 2019 he began publishing his first calendar title, “Mountains of America,” celebrating the mountain ranges.
A Colorado Springs native, Payne specializes in unique and hard-to-reach Colorado mountain locations and is rated one of the 15 best Colorado landscape photographers by Out There Colorado.
Payne is a well-known mountaineer, and fine art nature and landscape photographer. His favorite subjects are remote locations, including the highest mountains in Colorado. In 2018, he completed a lifetime goal of climbing Colorado’s 100 highest mountains and all the states’ fourteeners. Many of his landscape and nature photography images are from those journeys.
“I grew up in Colorado Springs, and was lucky to have parents that impressed upon me a healthy appreciation for the outdoors. I grew up quite poor, which was quite a blessing in disguise, as our family vacations involved going camping in the Colorado mountains almost every weekend during the summer,” Payne said.
“My parents instilled a strong sense of ethical appreciation of the wilderness, teaching me ‘leave no trace’ ethics. My father taught me how to tread lightly to preserve the fragile tundra and ecosystem of our highest places.”
In 2018, Payne co-founded Nature First Photography, an organization designed to help increase ethical awareness in nature photography. Also, he co-created Natural Landscape Photography Awards, an international photography competition that rewards and celebrates nature photographers.
Payne holds a master’s in clinical psychology, and write articles for OnLandscape Magazine and his own blog. Payne and his wife enjoy traveling the roads and trails of the western United States.